Sanstar Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.47
55.71
39.77
26.48
Net Worth
125.97
85.21
69.27
55.98
Minority Interest
Debt
81.27
85.22
101.53
111.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.09
11.08
10.67
8.09
Total Liabilities
226.33
181.51
181.47
176
Fixed Assets
161.29
136.4
140.88
148.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.12
0.1
0
Networking Capital
58.53
43.18
40.02
26.47
Inventories
12.54
12.65
14.63
13.68
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
41.41
40.22
20.88
31.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
34.89
16.37
19.83
11.79
Sundry Creditors
-22.28
-18.3
-9.52
-27.31
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.03
-7.76
-5.8
-3.24
Cash
6.38
1.81
0.47
1.3
Total Assets
226.34
181.51
181.47
176.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
