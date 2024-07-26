Sanstar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for adoption of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting for the approval of Unaudited financials for the quarter ended on30th June, 2024 and Increase in capacity of Bhachau unit from crushing 350 to 750 tonnes per day. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)