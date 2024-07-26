iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanstar Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Sanstar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company. Results- Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Sanstar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for adoption of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting for the approval of Unaudited financials for the quarter ended on30th June, 2024 and Increase in capacity of Bhachau unit from crushing 350 to 750 tonnes per day. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Sanstar IPO Debuts with 14.7% Premium on NSE

26 Jul 2024|10:27 AM

The IPO was open for subscription from July 19 to July 23, with allotments finalized on July 24.

