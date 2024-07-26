|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Sanstar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company. Results- Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Sanstar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for adoption of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting for the approval of Unaudited financials for the quarter ended on30th June, 2024 and Increase in capacity of Bhachau unit from crushing 350 to 750 tonnes per day. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
The IPO was open for subscription from July 19 to July 23, with allotments finalized on July 24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.