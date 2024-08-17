SectorFMCG
Open₹15.35
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.92
Day's High₹15.35
Day's Low₹15.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.91
P/E37.2
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5.15
5.15
3.35
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.58
7.39
2.84
2.88
Net Worth
12.73
12.54
6.19
3.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
146.59
186.65
70.73
27.93
yoy growth (%)
-21.46
163.88
153.22
92.31
Raw materials
-138.14
-165.94
-60.15
-23.1
As % of sales
94.23
88.9
85.04
82.69
Employee costs
-1.18
-1.28
-0.96
-0.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
2.54
1.94
0.73
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.4
-0.14
-0.08
Tax paid
0.02
-0.69
-0.54
-0.22
Working capital
2.52
9.05
1.92
1.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.46
163.88
153.22
92.31
Op profit growth
755.72
-76.28
51.72
-199.86
EBIT growth
-22.89
52.12
177.33
390.9
Net profit growth
-89.78
38.19
160.47
344.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
177.37
210.76
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
177.37
210.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.46
4.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dilip kumar Soni
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Javed Ali
Independent Director
Mahipal Singh Lalawat
Company Secretary
Surabhi Gupta
Director
Shashi Shukla.
Independent Director
Amardeep Singh Bhadouriya
Independent Director
Asharaf Khan
Additional Director
Vikas Kumar Singh
Whole-time Director
Balendra Shukla
Independent Director
Ashish Sharma
Reports by Soni Soya Products Ltd
Summary
Soni Soya Products Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Soni Soya Products Private Limited at Indore, on September 17, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Soni Soya Products Limited on August 14, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of processing and trading of organic and Non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) agricultural products such as Soya, Maize(Corn), Wheat, Flax seeds and Mustard, Oil, Rice, Pulses, Herbs, Spices, and other grains. The Company is registered with U.S. Food and Drug Administration pursuant to the Federal Food Drug Cosmetic Act, as amended by the Bioterrorism Act of 2002 and the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act. It is also registered with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority to export such scheduled products for which it is registered. Apart from the above, the Company is accredited with other various certifications namely, FSSAI( Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), National Programme for Organic Production(NPOP), India and the National Organic Program (NOP) technical standards (USA) and INDOCERT Organic Standard for Non - EU Country Operators. The Company is well equipped with in-house testing laboratory to test the products. The finished products has to undergo a quality check to ensure that they are of relevant quality as per the standards set. The Companys products are
