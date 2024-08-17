Summary

Soni Soya Products Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Soni Soya Products Private Limited at Indore, on September 17, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Soni Soya Products Limited on August 14, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of processing and trading of organic and Non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) agricultural products such as Soya, Maize(Corn), Wheat, Flax seeds and Mustard, Oil, Rice, Pulses, Herbs, Spices, and other grains. The Company is registered with U.S. Food and Drug Administration pursuant to the Federal Food Drug Cosmetic Act, as amended by the Bioterrorism Act of 2002 and the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act. It is also registered with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority to export such scheduled products for which it is registered. Apart from the above, the Company is accredited with other various certifications namely, FSSAI( Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), National Programme for Organic Production(NPOP), India and the National Organic Program (NOP) technical standards (USA) and INDOCERT Organic Standard for Non - EU Country Operators. The Company is well equipped with in-house testing laboratory to test the products. The finished products has to undergo a quality check to ensure that they are of relevant quality as per the standards set. The Companys products are

Read More