Soni Soya Products Ltd Share Price

15.35
(%)
Jul 29, 2020|03:15:51 PM

Soni Soya Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

15.35

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.92

Day's High

15.35

Day's Low

15.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.91

P/E

37.2

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

Soni Soya Products Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Soni Soya Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Soni Soya Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:55 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Sep-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.04%

Non-Promoter- 48.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Soni Soya Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5.15

5.15

3.35

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.58

7.39

2.84

2.88

Net Worth

12.73

12.54

6.19

3.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

146.59

186.65

70.73

27.93

yoy growth (%)

-21.46

163.88

153.22

92.31

Raw materials

-138.14

-165.94

-60.15

-23.1

As % of sales

94.23

88.9

85.04

82.69

Employee costs

-1.18

-1.28

-0.96

-0.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

2.54

1.94

0.73

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.4

-0.14

-0.08

Tax paid

0.02

-0.69

-0.54

-0.22

Working capital

2.52

9.05

1.92

1.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.46

163.88

153.22

92.31

Op profit growth

755.72

-76.28

51.72

-199.86

EBIT growth

-22.89

52.12

177.33

390.9

Net profit growth

-89.78

38.19

160.47

344.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

177.37

210.76

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

177.37

210.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.46

4.71

Soni Soya Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Soni Soya Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dilip kumar Soni

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Javed Ali

Independent Director

Mahipal Singh Lalawat

Company Secretary

Surabhi Gupta

Director

Shashi Shukla.

Independent Director

Amardeep Singh Bhadouriya

Independent Director

Asharaf Khan

Additional Director

Vikas Kumar Singh

Whole-time Director

Balendra Shukla

Independent Director

Ashish Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Soni Soya Products Ltd

Summary

Soni Soya Products Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Soni Soya Products Private Limited at Indore, on September 17, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Soni Soya Products Limited on August 14, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of processing and trading of organic and Non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) agricultural products such as Soya, Maize(Corn), Wheat, Flax seeds and Mustard, Oil, Rice, Pulses, Herbs, Spices, and other grains. The Company is registered with U.S. Food and Drug Administration pursuant to the Federal Food Drug Cosmetic Act, as amended by the Bioterrorism Act of 2002 and the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act. It is also registered with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority to export such scheduled products for which it is registered. Apart from the above, the Company is accredited with other various certifications namely, FSSAI( Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), National Programme for Organic Production(NPOP), India and the National Organic Program (NOP) technical standards (USA) and INDOCERT Organic Standard for Non - EU Country Operators. The Company is well equipped with in-house testing laboratory to test the products. The finished products has to undergo a quality check to ensure that they are of relevant quality as per the standards set. The Companys products are
