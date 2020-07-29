iifl-logo-icon 1
Soni Soya Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.35
(%)
Jul 29, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

146.59

186.65

70.73

27.93

yoy growth (%)

-21.46

163.88

153.22

92.31

Raw materials

-138.14

-165.94

-60.15

-23.1

As % of sales

94.23

88.9

85.04

82.69

Employee costs

-1.18

-1.28

-0.96

-0.61

As % of sales

0.8

0.68

1.36

2.2

Other costs

-5.71

-19.24

-8.84

-3.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.89

10.31

12.5

13.29

Operating profit

1.55

0.18

0.76

0.5

OPM

1.06

0.09

1.08

1.8

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.4

-0.14

-0.08

Interest expense

-3.25

-1.89

-0.98

-0.32

Other income

2.41

4.66

2.3

0.63

Profit before tax

0.17

2.54

1.94

0.73

Taxes

0.02

-0.69

-0.54

-0.22

Tax rate

12.47

-27.17

-27.94

-30.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.19

1.85

1.39

0.5

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.05

0

Net profit

0.18

1.85

1.34

0.51

yoy growth (%)

-89.78

38.19

160.47

344.49

NPM

0.12

0.99

1.89

1.84

