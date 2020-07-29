Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
146.59
186.65
70.73
27.93
yoy growth (%)
-21.46
163.88
153.22
92.31
Raw materials
-138.14
-165.94
-60.15
-23.1
As % of sales
94.23
88.9
85.04
82.69
Employee costs
-1.18
-1.28
-0.96
-0.61
As % of sales
0.8
0.68
1.36
2.2
Other costs
-5.71
-19.24
-8.84
-3.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.89
10.31
12.5
13.29
Operating profit
1.55
0.18
0.76
0.5
OPM
1.06
0.09
1.08
1.8
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.4
-0.14
-0.08
Interest expense
-3.25
-1.89
-0.98
-0.32
Other income
2.41
4.66
2.3
0.63
Profit before tax
0.17
2.54
1.94
0.73
Taxes
0.02
-0.69
-0.54
-0.22
Tax rate
12.47
-27.17
-27.94
-30.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.19
1.85
1.39
0.5
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.05
0
Net profit
0.18
1.85
1.34
0.51
yoy growth (%)
-89.78
38.19
160.47
344.49
NPM
0.12
0.99
1.89
1.84
