TO,

THE MEMBERS OF

SONI SOYA PRODUCTS LIMITED

1. Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Soni Soya Products Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2019, Statement of Profit & Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory Information (herein referred as “the standalone financial statements”).

2. Managements ResponsibilityfortheStandalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken in to account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and the matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

4. Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2019: and

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit & loss, and Statement cash flows for the year ended on that date.

5. Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report is in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the Financial Statement comply with the Accounting Standards notified under the act read with the Accounting Standards specified under 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accord accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) There has been no pending litigations as at 31 March 2019 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

ii) There has been no material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts to the standalone financial statements;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) The disclosures in the standalone financial statements regarding holdings as well as dealings in specified bank notes during the period from 8th November 2016 to 30"1 December 2016 have not been made in these standalone financial statements since they do not pertain to the financial year ended 3181 March 2019.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration has been paid to any director is in accordance with requisite approvals mandated by the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197 (16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For: Nahata Mahajan & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 009739 C CA. Sunil Kumar Nahata Place: Indore Partner Dated: 30th May, 2019 M. No. 074831

ANNEXURE ATO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

With reference to the Annexure A referred to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2019, we report the following:

1.

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The management at reasonable intervals has physically verified the fixed assets of the company and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deed of the immovable property held in the name of company.

2.

a) The Inventory (excluding stock lying with third party) has been physically verified by the management during the Year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have been substantially confirmed by them. In ourOpinion, the Frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its Business.

c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. As informed no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during this year.

3. The Company has not granted any loan to companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act, and other clauses are not required to be commented upon.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014, from the public during the year.

6. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the CompaniesAct2013.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employee state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, wealth-tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income-tax, wealth-tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at 31st March 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales-tax, income tax, customs duty, wealth tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks during the year. Based on information and explanation given to us, company has not given any guarantees for loan taken by others from banks or financial institution. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has taken term loan from financial institutions and regular in repayment thereof.

9. The Company has come out with an Initial Public Offer on dated 28th March, 2018 for 4.50 cr., which was closed on 4th April, 2018. Company took Term Loans and no defaults were made in repayment of above loans during the yearas per paragraph 3(ix) of the Order.

10. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information & explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

11. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration is in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of lndiaAct1934.

For: Nahata Mahajan & Co Chartered Accountants FRN 009739 C CA. Sunil Kumar Nahata Place: Indore Partner Dated: 30th May, 2019 M. No. 074831

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of Soni Soya Products Limited (“the Company1’) as of 31s1 March 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for ouraudit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statement and such internal financial controls over financial statement were operating effectively as at 31st March 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.