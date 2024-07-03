iifl-logo-icon 1
Zydus Wellness Ltd Share Price

1,950.4
(-1.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

  • Open1,985
  • Day's High1,985
  • 52 Wk High2,484
  • Prev. Close1,981.65
  • Day's Low1,915.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,440.15
  • Turnover (lac)368.93
  • P/E395.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value636.49
  • EPS5.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,410.81
  • Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

Zydus Wellness Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1,985

Prev. Close

1,981.65

Turnover(Lac.)

368.93

Day's High

1,985

Day's Low

1,915.2

52 Week's High

2,484

52 Week's Low

1,440.15

Book Value

636.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,410.81

P/E

395.45

EPS

5.01

Divi. Yield

0.25

Zydus Wellness Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Zydus Wellness Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Zydus Wellness Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.61%

Non-Promoter- 23.73%

Institutions: 23.72%

Non-Institutions: 6.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zydus Wellness Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.6

63.6

63.63

63.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,972.3

3,970.7

3,936.55

3,955.66

Net Worth

4,035.9

4,034.3

4,000.18

4,019.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

216.25

113.83

153.43

264.15

yoy growth (%)

89.97

-25.8

-41.91

17.3

Raw materials

-152.43

-82.15

-93.95

-81.16

As % of sales

70.48

72.16

61.23

30.72

Employee costs

-31.06

-30.64

-33.97

-26.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.21

-61.07

-54.62

134.12

Depreciation

-2.84

-3.49

-2.95

-3.51

Tax paid

7.48

5.99

14.21

-0.32

Working capital

-20.1

69.55

-361.78

98.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.97

-25.8

-41.91

17.3

Op profit growth

-89.3

138.35

-118.67

26.3

EBIT growth

-46.72

-84.13

-36.87

24.19

Net profit growth

-106.97

347.18

-130.44

22.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,315.2

2,242.6

1,988.46

1,853.66

1,734.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,315.2

2,242.6

1,988.46

1,853.66

1,734.19

Other Operating Income

12.6

12.2

20.64

13.01

32.63

Other Income

13.9

4.9

10.4

8.94

10.71

Zydus Wellness Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zydus Wellness Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ganesh N Nayak

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sharvil P Patel

Whole Time Director & CEO

Tarun Arora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kulin S Lalbhai

Nominee

Ashish Bhargava

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dharmishta N Rawal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Srivishnu Raju Nandyala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nandish P. Joshi

Independent Director

Akhil A. Monappa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zydus Wellness Ltd

Summary

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Zydus Wellness operates as an integrated consumer Company with business encompassing the entire value chain in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products. The Companys product portfolio includes popular brands with functional benefits like Glucon D, Complan, Sugar Free, Nycil, Everyuth, Nutralite and Sugarlite. It has five manufacturing operations- one each at Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Sitarganj (Uttarakhand) and two at Mamring (Sikkim). It enjoys a pan-India marketing presence through a distribution network comprising 1700+ distributors and ~2000 feet-on-street representatives. The Companys distribution competence has been facilitated by investment in 24 integrated warehouses, which can serve both its cold chain and ambient range of brands.Zydus Wellness Ltd was incorporated on November 1, 1994 as a public limited company with the name Carnation Health Foods Ltd. The company set up a unit to manufacture Low fat, Zero cholesterol Margarine as a Butter substitute and Low fat, Zero Cholesterol Cheese and casienate and milk fat.The name of the company was changed from Carnation Health Foods Ltd to Carnation Nutra-Analogue Foods. In December 15, 1996, the company started trial runs in their manufacturing unit and in January 1997, they started commercial production activity. During the year 1997-98, they set up their marketing channel for the State of Gujarat.During the year 2005-06, the c
Company FAQs

What is the Zydus Wellness Ltd share price today?

The Zydus Wellness Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1950.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zydus Wellness Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zydus Wellness Ltd is ₹12410.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zydus Wellness Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zydus Wellness Ltd is 395.45 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zydus Wellness Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zydus Wellness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zydus Wellness Ltd is ₹1440.15 and ₹2484 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zydus Wellness Ltd?

Zydus Wellness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.46%, 3 Years at 1.89%, 1 Year at 17.29%, 6 Month at -4.30%, 3 Month at 1.45% and 1 Month at -3.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zydus Wellness Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zydus Wellness Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.62 %
Institutions - 23.73 %
Public - 6.66 %

