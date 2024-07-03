Summary

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Zydus Wellness operates as an integrated consumer Company with business encompassing the entire value chain in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products. The Companys product portfolio includes popular brands with functional benefits like Glucon D, Complan, Sugar Free, Nycil, Everyuth, Nutralite and Sugarlite. It has five manufacturing operations- one each at Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Sitarganj (Uttarakhand) and two at Mamring (Sikkim). It enjoys a pan-India marketing presence through a distribution network comprising 1700+ distributors and ~2000 feet-on-street representatives. The Companys distribution competence has been facilitated by investment in 24 integrated warehouses, which can serve both its cold chain and ambient range of brands.Zydus Wellness Ltd was incorporated on November 1, 1994 as a public limited company with the name Carnation Health Foods Ltd. The company set up a unit to manufacture Low fat, Zero cholesterol Margarine as a Butter substitute and Low fat, Zero Cholesterol Cheese and casienate and milk fat.The name of the company was changed from Carnation Health Foods Ltd to Carnation Nutra-Analogue Foods. In December 15, 1996, the company started trial runs in their manufacturing unit and in January 1997, they started commercial production activity. During the year 1997-98, they set up their marketing channel for the State of Gujarat.During the year 2005-06, the c

