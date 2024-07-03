SectorFMCG
Open₹1,985
Prev. Close₹1,981.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹368.93
Day's High₹1,985
Day's Low₹1,915.2
52 Week's High₹2,484
52 Week's Low₹1,440.15
Book Value₹636.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,410.81
P/E395.45
EPS5.01
Divi. Yield0.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.6
63.6
63.63
63.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,972.3
3,970.7
3,936.55
3,955.66
Net Worth
4,035.9
4,034.3
4,000.18
4,019.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
216.25
113.83
153.43
264.15
yoy growth (%)
89.97
-25.8
-41.91
17.3
Raw materials
-152.43
-82.15
-93.95
-81.16
As % of sales
70.48
72.16
61.23
30.72
Employee costs
-31.06
-30.64
-33.97
-26.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.21
-61.07
-54.62
134.12
Depreciation
-2.84
-3.49
-2.95
-3.51
Tax paid
7.48
5.99
14.21
-0.32
Working capital
-20.1
69.55
-361.78
98.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
89.97
-25.8
-41.91
17.3
Op profit growth
-89.3
138.35
-118.67
26.3
EBIT growth
-46.72
-84.13
-36.87
24.19
Net profit growth
-106.97
347.18
-130.44
22.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,315.2
2,242.6
1,988.46
1,853.66
1,734.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,315.2
2,242.6
1,988.46
1,853.66
1,734.19
Other Operating Income
12.6
12.2
20.64
13.01
32.63
Other Income
13.9
4.9
10.4
8.94
10.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ganesh N Nayak
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sharvil P Patel
Whole Time Director & CEO
Tarun Arora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kulin S Lalbhai
Nominee
Ashish Bhargava
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dharmishta N Rawal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Srivishnu Raju Nandyala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nandish P. Joshi
Independent Director
Akhil A. Monappa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zydus Wellness Ltd
Summary
Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Zydus Wellness operates as an integrated consumer Company with business encompassing the entire value chain in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products. The Companys product portfolio includes popular brands with functional benefits like Glucon D, Complan, Sugar Free, Nycil, Everyuth, Nutralite and Sugarlite. It has five manufacturing operations- one each at Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Sitarganj (Uttarakhand) and two at Mamring (Sikkim). It enjoys a pan-India marketing presence through a distribution network comprising 1700+ distributors and ~2000 feet-on-street representatives. The Companys distribution competence has been facilitated by investment in 24 integrated warehouses, which can serve both its cold chain and ambient range of brands.Zydus Wellness Ltd was incorporated on November 1, 1994 as a public limited company with the name Carnation Health Foods Ltd. The company set up a unit to manufacture Low fat, Zero cholesterol Margarine as a Butter substitute and Low fat, Zero Cholesterol Cheese and casienate and milk fat.The name of the company was changed from Carnation Health Foods Ltd to Carnation Nutra-Analogue Foods. In December 15, 1996, the company started trial runs in their manufacturing unit and in January 1997, they started commercial production activity. During the year 1997-98, they set up their marketing channel for the State of Gujarat.During the year 2005-06, the c
Read More
The Zydus Wellness Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1950.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zydus Wellness Ltd is ₹12410.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zydus Wellness Ltd is 395.45 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zydus Wellness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zydus Wellness Ltd is ₹1440.15 and ₹2484 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zydus Wellness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.46%, 3 Years at 1.89%, 1 Year at 17.29%, 6 Month at -4.30%, 3 Month at 1.45% and 1 Month at -3.87%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.