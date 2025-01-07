Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
216.25
113.83
153.43
264.15
yoy growth (%)
89.97
-25.8
-41.91
17.3
Raw materials
-152.43
-82.15
-93.95
-81.16
As % of sales
70.48
72.16
61.23
30.72
Employee costs
-31.06
-30.64
-33.97
-26.48
As % of sales
14.36
26.91
22.14
10.02
Other costs
-38.08
-50.76
-46.37
-44.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.6
44.59
30.22
16.97
Operating profit
-5.32
-49.72
-20.86
111.68
OPM
-2.46
-43.67
-13.59
42.27
Depreciation
-2.84
-3.49
-2.95
-3.51
Interest expense
-2.02
-74.66
-140.29
-1.59
Other income
15.4
66.8
109.48
27.54
Profit before tax
5.21
-61.07
-54.62
134.12
Taxes
7.48
5.99
14.21
-0.32
Tax rate
143.29
-9.8
-26.01
-0.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.7
-55.08
-40.41
133.8
Exceptional items
0
-127.06
-0.32
0
Net profit
12.7
-182.14
-40.73
133.8
yoy growth (%)
-106.97
347.18
-130.44
22.37
NPM
5.87
-160.01
-26.54
50.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.