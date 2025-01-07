iifl-logo-icon 1
Zydus Wellness Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,973
(1.16%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

216.25

113.83

153.43

264.15

yoy growth (%)

89.97

-25.8

-41.91

17.3

Raw materials

-152.43

-82.15

-93.95

-81.16

As % of sales

70.48

72.16

61.23

30.72

Employee costs

-31.06

-30.64

-33.97

-26.48

As % of sales

14.36

26.91

22.14

10.02

Other costs

-38.08

-50.76

-46.37

-44.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.6

44.59

30.22

16.97

Operating profit

-5.32

-49.72

-20.86

111.68

OPM

-2.46

-43.67

-13.59

42.27

Depreciation

-2.84

-3.49

-2.95

-3.51

Interest expense

-2.02

-74.66

-140.29

-1.59

Other income

15.4

66.8

109.48

27.54

Profit before tax

5.21

-61.07

-54.62

134.12

Taxes

7.48

5.99

14.21

-0.32

Tax rate

143.29

-9.8

-26.01

-0.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.7

-55.08

-40.41

133.8

Exceptional items

0

-127.06

-0.32

0

Net profit

12.7

-182.14

-40.73

133.8

yoy growth (%)

-106.97

347.18

-130.44

22.37

NPM

5.87

-160.01

-26.54

50.65

