Zydus Wellness Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.6
63.6
63.63
63.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,972.3
3,970.7
3,936.55
3,955.66
Net Worth
4,035.9
4,034.3
4,000.18
4,019.29
Minority Interest
Debt
50.7
0.3
46.48
50.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1
0.7
1.03
0.51
Total Liabilities
4,087.6
4,035.3
4,047.69
4,070.2
Fixed Assets
58.1
55
46.77
44.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,676.1
3,698.2
3,683.27
3,671.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
36.9
47.5
28.49
20.49
Networking Capital
306.9
219.2
231.81
249.54
Inventories
10.1
9
9.05
15.18
Inventory Days
15.27
48.67
Sundry Debtors
7.8
2.9
11.02
1.71
Debtor Days
18.6
5.48
Other Current Assets
318.2
239.5
255.58
279.41
Sundry Creditors
-19.3
-20.2
-31.16
-35.58
Creditor Days
52.59
114.08
Other Current Liabilities
-9.9
-12
-12.68
-11.18
Cash
9.6
15.4
57.35
84
Total Assets
4,087.6
4,035.3
4,047.69
4,070.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.