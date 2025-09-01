Zydus Wellness Shares Jump 10% After £239 Million Comfort Click Acquisition

Zydus Wellness Ltd. surged as much as 10.6% on Monday, September 1, after announcing its first overseas acquisition the purchase of UK-based Comfort Click in a deal worth £239 million. Comfort Click operates in the vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) segment, a market valued at nearly £11 billion in Europe.
The company has posted strong growth, with a 57% five-year CAGR. Revenues climbed from £52 million in FY23 to £85 million in FY24, and further to £134 million in FY25. For FY25, it reported an adjusted operating profit of £21 million, with margins of 15.6%, ahead of Zydus Wellness’ own margins of about 14%.
The acquisition values Comfort Click at 2x sales and 10x EBITDA and is expected to be cash EPS accretive from day one, Zydus said.
The company highlighted key strategic triggers from the deal:
Under the share purchase agreement, Zydus’ arm Alidac acquired:
With this, Comfort Click has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alidac and a step-down subsidiary of Zydus Wellness. Comfort Click, headquartered in the UK, operates across Europe and is expanding in the United States, adding global depth to Zydus’ wellness portfolio.
