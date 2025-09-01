iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Zydus Wellness Shares Jump 10% After £239 Million Comfort Click Acquisition

1 Sep 2025 , 03:39 PM

Zydus Wellness Ltd. surged as much as 10.6% on Monday, September 1, after announcing its first overseas acquisition the purchase of UK-based Comfort Click in a deal worth £239 million. Comfort Click operates in the vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) segment, a market valued at nearly £11 billion in Europe.

The company has posted strong growth, with a 57% five-year CAGR. Revenues climbed from £52 million in FY23 to £85 million in FY24, and further to £134 million in FY25. For FY25, it reported an adjusted operating profit of £21 million, with margins of 15.6%, ahead of Zydus Wellness’ own margins of about 14%.

The acquisition values Comfort Click at 2x sales and 10x EBITDA and is expected to be cash EPS accretive from day one, Zydus said.

The company highlighted key strategic triggers from the deal:

  • Comfort Click’s footprint in complementary markets.
  • A model driven by e-commerce and D2C channels.
  • Access to UK and US markets for Zydus’ portfolio.
  • Scope to bring Comfort Click’s VMS range to India.

Under the share purchase agreement, Zydus’ arm Alidac acquired:

  • 100% of Class A and Class B ordinary shares.
  • 71.43% of non-controlling Class C shares.
  • 66.67% of non-controlling Class D shares.

With this, Comfort Click has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alidac and a step-down subsidiary of Zydus Wellness. Comfort Click, headquartered in the UK, operates across Europe and is expanding in the United States, adding global depth to Zydus’ wellness portfolio.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • Comfort Click
  • market
  • markets
  • stock market
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zydus Wellness Shares Jump 10% After £239 Million Comfort Click Acquisition

Zydus Wellness Shares Jump 10% After £239 Million Comfort Click Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|03:39 PM
Sammaan Capital Raises $300 Million via 8.95% Social Bonds

Sammaan Capital Raises $300 Million via 8.95% Social Bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|03:32 PM
Amanta Healthcare – A High Margin Sterile Injectables Player

Amanta Healthcare – A High Margin Sterile Injectables Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|02:43 PM
SEBI Extends Accessibility Compliance Deadlines for Market Entities

SEBI Extends Accessibility Compliance Deadlines for Market Entities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:32 PM
AurionPro Solutions Partners With Sri Lanka’s DFCC Bank for AI Collaboration

AurionPro Solutions Partners With Sri Lanka’s DFCC Bank for AI Collaboration

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:22 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.