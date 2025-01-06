Zydus Wellness Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.21
-61.07
-54.62
134.12
Depreciation
-2.84
-3.49
-2.95
-3.51
Tax paid
7.48
5.99
14.21
-0.32
Working capital
-20.1
69.55
-361.78
98.5
Other operating items
Operating
-10.24
10.98
-405.14
228.79
Capital expenditure
3.64
4.36
9.56
1.43
Free cash flow
-6.59
15.34
-395.58
230.22
Equity raised
7,879.51
7,300.81
3,868.48
1,067.69
Investing
12.02
143.67
3,233.96
39.54
Financing
96.88
-1,465.76
1,541.44
50
Dividends paid
0
0
0
31.25
Net in cash
7,981.82
5,994.06
8,248.3
1,418.71
