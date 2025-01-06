iifl-logo-icon 1
Zydus Wellness Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,950.4
(-1.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zydus Wellness Ltd

Zydus Wellness FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.21

-61.07

-54.62

134.12

Depreciation

-2.84

-3.49

-2.95

-3.51

Tax paid

7.48

5.99

14.21

-0.32

Working capital

-20.1

69.55

-361.78

98.5

Other operating items

Operating

-10.24

10.98

-405.14

228.79

Capital expenditure

3.64

4.36

9.56

1.43

Free cash flow

-6.59

15.34

-395.58

230.22

Equity raised

7,879.51

7,300.81

3,868.48

1,067.69

Investing

12.02

143.67

3,233.96

39.54

Financing

96.88

-1,465.76

1,541.44

50

Dividends paid

0

0

0

31.25

Net in cash

7,981.82

5,994.06

8,248.3

1,418.71

