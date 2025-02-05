Zydus Wellness Q3 Profit Soars 2,033% YoY, Revenue Up 12.7%

Zydus Wellness witnessed a significant 2,033% rise in its year-over-year YoY net profit at the level of Q3FY25 from healthy consumer demand in its personal care vertical.

PAT stood at ₹6.4 crore on December 31, 2024, while in the corresponding quarter last fiscal it was at ₹30 lakh. The Revenue from operations recorded a YoY growth of 12.7% compared to ₹400.1 crore posted in the comparable quarter last year.

On the operating side, EBITDA came at ₹14.8 crore. It expanded by 16.5% YoY, coming in higher than ₹12.7 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin edged up to 3.2% versus 3.1% YoY on cost control. PAT margin came sharply at 1.4% against 0.1% in the same quarter last year.

Gross contribution improved 16.6% YoY to ₹226.3 crore against ₹194 crore in Q3 FY24. The gross contribution margin expanded 2 bps YoY at 47.7% due to a better product mix and pricing strategies. Rural demand showed steady growth in the food and non-food categories.

Strategic hedging, a favorable product mix, and calibrated pricing strategies have supported margin expansion. Zydus Wellness has completed the acquisition of Naturell (India) in Q3 FY25, acquiring 100% equity share capital. The company is aggressively promoting the Naturell brand through digital campaigns, e-commerce activations, and sponsorships at marathons and events.