Zydus Wellness Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of UK’s Comfort Click

Zydus Wellness Limited has stepped into the global market with its first international acquisition. On August 29, its UK arm, Alidac UK Limited, completed the purchase of Comfort Click Limited (CCL), a company that specialises in vitamins, minerals and supplements.

The deal gives Zydus a direct entry into the fast-growing VMS category. Under the agreement signed with the sellers, Alidac picked up all of CCL’s Class A and B shares along with majority stakes in Classes C and D. With this, the UK company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Alidac and becomes a step-down subsidiary of Zydus Wellness.

The acquisition has been closed at an equity value of 239 million pounds, with an additional profit-linked adjustment from March this year until closing. Comfort Click, based in the UK, sells across Britain and Europe and has also begun building its presence in the United States. For the year ended June 2025, the company reported revenues of 134 million pounds (unaudited) with a five-year compounded annual growth rate of 57% and an adjusted operating profit of 21 million pounds. The European VMS market, where it is active, is estimated at about 11 billion pounds.

Comfort Click runs three brands. WeightWorld, which offers plant-based nutrition and supplements including vitamins, probiotics and sports nutrition; maxmedix, a gummy-based brand aimed at children; and Animigo, which focuses on natural supplements for pets. Most of its sales come through e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels in the UK and Europe. The company has also been listed by the Financial Times in 2024 and 2025 among the 1,000 fastest growing businesses in Europe.

Zydus said the deal is in line with its strategy to expand its international footprint, strengthen its consumer health portfolio and grow in areas such as digital health and personalised wellness. The company also clarified that the transaction is not a related-party deal and that no promoter group has any stake in it.

Speaking on the acquisition, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Chairman of Zydus Wellness, said the move reflects the company’s commitment to building a stronger wellness portfolio. “The global acquisition of Comfort Click, a leading player in the digital vitamins, minerals and supplements space, marks a significant step in our journey to empower consumers to make informed choices and embrace wellness-focused products as part of their path to better health,” he said.

