TCS Acquires Coastal Cloud for USD 700 Million to Strengthen Global Salesforce Capabilities

Tata Consultancy Services announced on December 10 that it has signed an all cash agreement to acquire Coastal Cloud, a US based Salesforce consulting firm, for USD 700 million.

The acquisition strengthens TCS position as one of the top five global Salesforce advisory and consulting firms. With this deal, the company aims to expand its capabilities in Salesforce based transformation, cloud services, and AI driven business solutions across industries.

Strategic Importance of the Deal

The acquisition supports TCS long term strategy of building an AI first organisation focused on agent driven and data led digital transformation. TCS stated that the deal marks a significant milestone in scaling its global Salesforce operations and enhancing its consulting depth across markets. The move also aligns with the company’s focus on accelerating enterprise modernisation and cloud adoption among large global clients.

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, said the acquisition plays a crucial role in boosting the company’s AI led transformation offerings on a global scale. She highlighted that Coastal Cloud brings more than 400 multi cloud experts with strong sector knowledge, strengthening TCS capabilities in advisory services, data solutions, and AI integration.

Eric Berridge, Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Cloud, said joining TCS will help the combined team address clients evolving digital transformation goals with enhanced speed and scale.

Broader Expansion Strategy

The acquisition is part of TCS broader inorganic growth strategy within the Salesforce ecosystem. It follows the company’s earlier acquisition of ListEngage, indicating a sharper focus on expanding its footprint in cloud based consulting and digital experience solutions. Through this deal, TCS aims to deepen its presence in the US market and accelerate large scale transformation projects for global enterprises.

