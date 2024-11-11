iifl-logo-icon 1
Zydus Wellness Ltd Board Meeting

1,913.95
(0.86%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:09:37 PM

Zydus Wellness CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
ZYDUS WELLNESS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
ZYDUS WELLNESS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of board meeting dated August 2, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
ZYDUS WELLNESS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 14, 2024 Change in director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
ZYDUS WELLNESS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

