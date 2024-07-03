iifl-logo-icon 1
Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd Share Price

112.95
(3.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:23:10 PM

  • Open112.95
  • Day's High112.95
  • 52 Wk High178
  • Prev. Close109.2
  • Day's Low112.95
  • 52 Wk Low 95
  • Turnover (lac)0.84
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

112.95

Prev. Close

109.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.84

Day's High

112.95

Day's Low

112.95

52 Week's High

178

52 Week's Low

95

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:49 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.14%

Non-Promoter- 33.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.94

3.91

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.37

3.94

0.18

0.02

Net Worth

12.31

7.85

0.43

0.27

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

22.29

20.67

15.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.29

20.67

15.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.37

0.07

0.06

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ghanshyambhai Laljibhai Lukhi

Whole-time Director

Ashokkumar Laljibhai Lukhi

Whole-time Director

Yash Ghanshyambhai Lukhi

Non Executive Director

Naveen Anand

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamleshkumar Narmdashankar Pandya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rekha Hasmukh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd

Summary

Tapi Fruit Processing Limited was incorporated as Tapi Fruit Processing Private Limited under Companies Act, 2013 on July 11, 2018. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution dated July 04, 2022 and name of the Company changed to Tapi Fruit Processing Limited on July 15, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of food products.In 1999, Promoter Ghansyambhai Lukhi started business in the form of Sole Proprietorship Firm under the name of Tapi Food Products.In 2004, Tapi Food Products has established present factory under KVICS REGP Scheme, and launched MUM - MUM brand Tutty Fruity Rs. 1 Sachet.In 2006, the Company installed Solar Steam Generating System for food processing with 10 parabolic Scheffler dishes and launched new products Syrups & Mix Jelly Cubes.In 2010, it launched Depositor Jelly Candy bar under the brand Boleto. In year 2018, Subsequently, running business of sole proprietorship firm has been taken over by the Company effective from July 11, 2018.The diversified product portfolio cater to a wide range of taste preferences and consumer segments, including adults and children. These products in the Candied Fruit and Fruit Jellies, are primarily targeted at the children and youth while other products are for all consumer segments. The diversified product portfolio is therefore, relatively less susceptible to shifts in consumer preferences, market trends and
Company FAQs

What is the Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd share price today?

The Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd is ₹47.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd is 0 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd is ₹95 and ₹178 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd?

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 25.92%, 1 Year at -36.16%, 6 Month at -20.44%, 3 Month at -3.06% and 1 Month at 8.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.85 %

