Summary

Tapi Fruit Processing Limited was incorporated as Tapi Fruit Processing Private Limited under Companies Act, 2013 on July 11, 2018. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution dated July 04, 2022 and name of the Company changed to Tapi Fruit Processing Limited on July 15, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of food products.In 1999, Promoter Ghansyambhai Lukhi started business in the form of Sole Proprietorship Firm under the name of Tapi Food Products.In 2004, Tapi Food Products has established present factory under KVICS REGP Scheme, and launched MUM - MUM brand Tutty Fruity Rs. 1 Sachet.In 2006, the Company installed Solar Steam Generating System for food processing with 10 parabolic Scheffler dishes and launched new products Syrups & Mix Jelly Cubes.In 2010, it launched Depositor Jelly Candy bar under the brand Boleto. In year 2018, Subsequently, running business of sole proprietorship firm has been taken over by the Company effective from July 11, 2018.The diversified product portfolio cater to a wide range of taste preferences and consumer segments, including adults and children. These products in the Candied Fruit and Fruit Jellies, are primarily targeted at the children and youth while other products are for all consumer segments. The diversified product portfolio is therefore, relatively less susceptible to shifts in consumer preferences, market trends and

