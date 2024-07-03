Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹112.95
Prev. Close₹109.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.84
Day's High₹112.95
Day's Low₹112.95
52 Week's High₹178
52 Week's Low₹95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.94
3.91
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.37
3.94
0.18
0.02
Net Worth
12.31
7.85
0.43
0.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
22.29
20.67
15.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.29
20.67
15.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.37
0.07
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ghanshyambhai Laljibhai Lukhi
Whole-time Director
Ashokkumar Laljibhai Lukhi
Whole-time Director
Yash Ghanshyambhai Lukhi
Non Executive Director
Naveen Anand
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamleshkumar Narmdashankar Pandya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rekha Hasmukh Shah
Reports by Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd
Summary
Tapi Fruit Processing Limited was incorporated as Tapi Fruit Processing Private Limited under Companies Act, 2013 on July 11, 2018. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution dated July 04, 2022 and name of the Company changed to Tapi Fruit Processing Limited on July 15, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of food products.In 1999, Promoter Ghansyambhai Lukhi started business in the form of Sole Proprietorship Firm under the name of Tapi Food Products.In 2004, Tapi Food Products has established present factory under KVICS REGP Scheme, and launched MUM - MUM brand Tutty Fruity Rs. 1 Sachet.In 2006, the Company installed Solar Steam Generating System for food processing with 10 parabolic Scheffler dishes and launched new products Syrups & Mix Jelly Cubes.In 2010, it launched Depositor Jelly Candy bar under the brand Boleto. In year 2018, Subsequently, running business of sole proprietorship firm has been taken over by the Company effective from July 11, 2018.The diversified product portfolio cater to a wide range of taste preferences and consumer segments, including adults and children. These products in the Candied Fruit and Fruit Jellies, are primarily targeted at the children and youth while other products are for all consumer segments. The diversified product portfolio is therefore, relatively less susceptible to shifts in consumer preferences, market trends and
Read More
The Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd is ₹47.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd is 0 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd is ₹95 and ₹178 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 25.92%, 1 Year at -36.16%, 6 Month at -20.44%, 3 Month at -3.06% and 1 Month at 8.12%.
