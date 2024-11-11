iifl-logo-icon 1
Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd Board Meeting

110
(-0.50%)
Jan 13, 2025

Tapi Fruit CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Nov 202427 Nov 2024
Tapi Fruit Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 33000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on November 27, 2024
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Tapi Fruit Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Oct 202412 Oct 2024
Tapi Fruit Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 12, 2024.
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Tapi Fruit Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Tapi Fruit Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024) Tapi Fruit Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised financial result for the period ended 31.03.2024 in Machine Readable Form. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/06/2024)

