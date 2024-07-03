Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd Summary

Tapi Fruit Processing Limited was incorporated as Tapi Fruit Processing Private Limited under Companies Act, 2013 on July 11, 2018. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution dated July 04, 2022 and name of the Company changed to Tapi Fruit Processing Limited on July 15, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of food products.In 1999, Promoter Ghansyambhai Lukhi started business in the form of Sole Proprietorship Firm under the name of Tapi Food Products.In 2004, Tapi Food Products has established present factory under KVICS REGP Scheme, and launched MUM - MUM brand Tutty Fruity Rs. 1 Sachet.In 2006, the Company installed Solar Steam Generating System for food processing with 10 parabolic Scheffler dishes and launched new products Syrups & Mix Jelly Cubes.In 2010, it launched Depositor Jelly Candy bar under the brand Boleto. In year 2018, Subsequently, running business of sole proprietorship firm has been taken over by the Company effective from July 11, 2018.The diversified product portfolio cater to a wide range of taste preferences and consumer segments, including adults and children. These products in the Candied Fruit and Fruit Jellies, are primarily targeted at the children and youth while other products are for all consumer segments. The diversified product portfolio is therefore, relatively less susceptible to shifts in consumer preferences, market trends and risks of operating in a particular product segment.All products are manufactured in-house at their manufacturing facilities located in Pipodara Village, Surat. which enables to have an effective control over the manufacturing process and to ensure consistent quality of products. Manufacturing facility is strategically located in proximity to source of raw materials, which minimize freight and logistics related time and expenses. The manufacturing facility is generally equipped with modern and semi-automated production processes, with specialized custom-made manufacturing equipment obtained from national and international suppliers. This manufacturing facility is operated by a large number of rural women employed by the Company. The Company has also made validity registration of manufacturing facility with the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration till December 31, 2022.The existing manufacturing facility is strategically located in proximity to key raw ingredient supplies; and improve distribution and supply of finished products, which results in reduced freight and logistics related time and cost. Their facility is located with easy access to sugar, papaya and packaging materials, which are primary ingredients for manufacturing of products.During the Financial Year 2022, the Company distributed products across 28 states and Union Territories in India, through a network of 60 super-stockist. Besides, it export products through a channel of 5 merchant exporters. It has an information technology system that enables to coordinate operations from manufacturing to logistics and transport, inventory management, invoicing, cost management which help in making effective and meaningful decisions. It adhere to stringent product quality standards and closely track consumer preferences across segments from cross-section of markets in India and abroad. As of March 31, 2022, the aggregate estimated installed capacity for these owned and operated manufacturing facilities was 3000 MTPA.