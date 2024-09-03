Decided to call the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Draft Notice of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company Tapi Fruit Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Tapi Fruit Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)