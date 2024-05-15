To the Members of

Tapi Fruit Processing Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of TAPI FRUIT PROCESSING LIMITED (‘the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our aud it of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfille d the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue Recognition - Refer Note B(II) to the accompanying standalone financial statements: Principal Audit Procedures The revenue of the Company consists primarily of sale of food products that are sold through distributors, modern trade and direct sale channels amongst others. Our key audit procedures around revenue recognition included, but were not limited to, the following. ? Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies of the Company including those relating to rebates and trade discounts, by evaluating compliance with the applicable accounting standards. Revenue is recognized when the control of products is transferred to the customer and there is no unfulfilled obligation. Owing to the volume of sales transactions, size of the distribution network and varied terms of contracts with customers, revenue is determined to be an area involving significant risk in line with the requirements of the Standards on Auditing and hence, requiring significant auditor attention. ? Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to revenue recognition including general and specific information technology controls. ? Performed substantive testing on selected samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents including contracts, invoices, goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer receipts, wherever applicable. ? Understood and evaluated the Companys process for recording of the accruals for discounts and rebates and ongoing incentive schemes and on a test basis, verified the year-end provisions made in respect of such schemes.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial cont rols, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, w hether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls .

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our a uditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, a nd whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make s it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit a nd significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstanc es, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 "(the Order) issued by the central government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books o f account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and (g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. I. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the

Company.

IV. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company uses accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 being the first year of applicability of the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

For Kansariwala & Chevli Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 123689W

CA J.A.Chevli Partner Membership No. 173988 UDIN: 24173988BKERWI8917

Date: May 15, 2024 Place: Surat

THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to Para 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Tapi Fruit Processing Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the management of the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that; 1. a) A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its

Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company does not have any intangible assets. b) As explained to us, Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

Pursuant to the program, certain items of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year, and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical assets were noticed on such verification. c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. e) As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. 2. a) Physical verification of inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on verification between physical stock and book records . b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, this clause of the order is not applicable.

3. The Company has not made investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loa ns, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, hence clause 3(iii)(a) to clause 3(iii)(f) of the order is not applicable to the company.

4. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(v) of the order are not applicable.

6. The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. 7. a) In our opinion, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) There are no amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, goods and service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty etc. on accounts of any disputes.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of account. 9. a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) The Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) The term loans taken during the year and outstanding term loan at the beginning of the year have been applied for the purpose s for which those were obtained. d) On an overall examination of financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes. e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. 10. a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year, hence reporting under

clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable. b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirements of section 62 of the companies act, 2013 have been duly complied with and the fund raised have been used for the purposes for which the fund were raised. The company has not made private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. 11. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management. b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year and upto the date of this report. 12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. 13. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 a nd the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. 14. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company for the period under audit. 15. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. 16. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b) The Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. 17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. 18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe tha t any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. 20. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not fulfill the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Kansariwala & Chevli Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 123689W

CA J.A.Chevli Partner Membership No. 173988 UDIN: 24173988BKERWI8917

Date: May 15, 2024 Place: Surat

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tapi Fruit Processing Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, t o the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regardi ng the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that; (a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kansariwala & Chevli Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 123689W