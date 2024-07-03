Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹250.6
Prev. Close₹249
Turnover(Lac.)₹219.91
Day's High₹256.6
Day's Low₹238.95
52 Week's High₹412.5
52 Week's Low₹212.71
Book Value₹111.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)631.13
P/E15.12
EPS16.5
Divi. Yield1
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.33
26.33
26.33
26.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.24
165.58
91.47
86.24
Net Worth
272.57
191.91
117.8
112.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
245.52
272.39
282.06
195.44
yoy growth (%)
-9.86
-3.43
44.31
-27.49
Raw materials
-165.08
-214.44
-237.24
-158.11
As % of sales
67.23
78.72
84.1
80.9
Employee costs
-15.52
-16.24
-12.12
-13.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
20.04
8.15
4.25
0.43
Depreciation
-20.67
-14.15
-12.95
-12.03
Tax paid
-4.34
-2.84
-3.29
1.35
Working capital
-9.95
26.14
1.41
12.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.86
-3.43
44.31
-27.49
Op profit growth
315.17
214.44
-147.29
-114.52
EBIT growth
68.52
113.61
24.04
-85.06
Net profit growth
196.01
451.84
-46.3
-92.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
701.13
661.77
302.47
269.11
313.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
701.13
661.77
302.47
269.11
313.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.23
-2.42
7.84
13.31
20.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
L M Ramakrishnan
Chairman
MAEILANANDHAN SKM
Managing Director
SKM Shree Shivkumar
Director
Shivkumar Kumutaavalli
Independent Director
C Devarajan
Independent Director
D Venkateswaran
Company Secretary
P Sekar
Independent Director
T N Thirukumar
Independent Director
G N Jayaram
Nominee
B Elangovan
Additional Director
SK Sharath Ram
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
Summary
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd was incorporated in 1995 as a 100% export oriented unit to produce 3500 MT of Egg Powder at a project costing Rs. 44 Crores. SKM egg products started the journey of excellence in 1996 with the state of the art production facility comprising best of technology and methods which are in line with international level. The Company is one of the largest egg processing plant in Asia with a capacity to process 1.8 million eggs per day to produce 6500 tonnes of egg powder annually. A modern state of the art processing plant in technical collaboration with Belovo, Belgium was setup and commercial production started in July, 1997. The Company has the capability to formulate and develop various kinds of egg based mixes for bakeries and mayonnaise applications.Egg powders are widely used in bakery, pasta, noodles, meat and fish products and in mayonnaise. The convenience in using with other ingredients and the improvised functional properties makes egg powder superior over liquid egg. For bakery applications, the Company developed a specialized range of spray dried egg blends either co-dried or dry-blended with sugar, salt, flour or other ingredients. These products are used in cheese cake, biscuits, cakes, sponge cake, Swiss rolls, etc. Apart from these, liquid eggs are convenient to use and are pasteurized and hygienically packed which are functionally very similar to shell eggs.To ensure the safety and quality of Raw Material, a backward integration
Read More
The SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹239.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd is ₹631.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd is 15.12 and 2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd is ₹212.71 and ₹412.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.30%, 3 Years at 50.60%, 1 Year at -38.44%, 6 Month at -4.10%, 3 Month at -0.46% and 1 Month at 7.49%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.