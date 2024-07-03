iifl-logo-icon 1
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Share Price

239.7
(-3.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open250.6
  • Day's High256.6
  • 52 Wk High412.5
  • Prev. Close249
  • Day's Low238.95
  • 52 Wk Low 212.71
  • Turnover (lac)219.91
  • P/E15.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value111.66
  • EPS16.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)631.13
  • Div. Yield1
No Records Found

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

250.6

Prev. Close

249

Turnover(Lac.)

219.91

Day's High

256.6

Day's Low

238.95

52 Week's High

412.5

52 Week's Low

212.71

Book Value

111.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

631.13

P/E

15.12

EPS

16.5

Divi. Yield

1

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 44.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.33

26.33

26.33

26.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

246.24

165.58

91.47

86.24

Net Worth

272.57

191.91

117.8

112.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

245.52

272.39

282.06

195.44

yoy growth (%)

-9.86

-3.43

44.31

-27.49

Raw materials

-165.08

-214.44

-237.24

-158.11

As % of sales

67.23

78.72

84.1

80.9

Employee costs

-15.52

-16.24

-12.12

-13.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

20.04

8.15

4.25

0.43

Depreciation

-20.67

-14.15

-12.95

-12.03

Tax paid

-4.34

-2.84

-3.29

1.35

Working capital

-9.95

26.14

1.41

12.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.86

-3.43

44.31

-27.49

Op profit growth

315.17

214.44

-147.29

-114.52

EBIT growth

68.52

113.61

24.04

-85.06

Net profit growth

196.01

451.84

-46.3

-92.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

701.13

661.77

302.47

269.11

313.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

701.13

661.77

302.47

269.11

313.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.23

-2.42

7.84

13.31

20.84

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

L M Ramakrishnan

Chairman

MAEILANANDHAN SKM

Managing Director

SKM Shree Shivkumar

Director

Shivkumar Kumutaavalli

Independent Director

C Devarajan

Independent Director

D Venkateswaran

Company Secretary

P Sekar

Independent Director

T N Thirukumar

Independent Director

G N Jayaram

Nominee

B Elangovan

Additional Director

SK Sharath Ram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd

Summary

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd was incorporated in 1995 as a 100% export oriented unit to produce 3500 MT of Egg Powder at a project costing Rs. 44 Crores. SKM egg products started the journey of excellence in 1996 with the state of the art production facility comprising best of technology and methods which are in line with international level. The Company is one of the largest egg processing plant in Asia with a capacity to process 1.8 million eggs per day to produce 6500 tonnes of egg powder annually. A modern state of the art processing plant in technical collaboration with Belovo, Belgium was setup and commercial production started in July, 1997. The Company has the capability to formulate and develop various kinds of egg based mixes for bakeries and mayonnaise applications.Egg powders are widely used in bakery, pasta, noodles, meat and fish products and in mayonnaise. The convenience in using with other ingredients and the improvised functional properties makes egg powder superior over liquid egg. For bakery applications, the Company developed a specialized range of spray dried egg blends either co-dried or dry-blended with sugar, salt, flour or other ingredients. These products are used in cheese cake, biscuits, cakes, sponge cake, Swiss rolls, etc. Apart from these, liquid eggs are convenient to use and are pasteurized and hygienically packed which are functionally very similar to shell eggs.To ensure the safety and quality of Raw Material, a backward integration
Company FAQs

What is the SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd share price today?

The SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹239.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd is ₹631.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd is 15.12 and 2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd is ₹212.71 and ₹412.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd?

SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.30%, 3 Years at 50.60%, 1 Year at -38.44%, 6 Month at -4.10%, 3 Month at -0.46% and 1 Month at 7.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.11 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 44.75 %

