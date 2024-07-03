Summary

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd was incorporated in 1995 as a 100% export oriented unit to produce 3500 MT of Egg Powder at a project costing Rs. 44 Crores. SKM egg products started the journey of excellence in 1996 with the state of the art production facility comprising best of technology and methods which are in line with international level. The Company is one of the largest egg processing plant in Asia with a capacity to process 1.8 million eggs per day to produce 6500 tonnes of egg powder annually. A modern state of the art processing plant in technical collaboration with Belovo, Belgium was setup and commercial production started in July, 1997. The Company has the capability to formulate and develop various kinds of egg based mixes for bakeries and mayonnaise applications.Egg powders are widely used in bakery, pasta, noodles, meat and fish products and in mayonnaise. The convenience in using with other ingredients and the improvised functional properties makes egg powder superior over liquid egg. For bakery applications, the Company developed a specialized range of spray dried egg blends either co-dried or dry-blended with sugar, salt, flour or other ingredients. These products are used in cheese cake, biscuits, cakes, sponge cake, Swiss rolls, etc. Apart from these, liquid eggs are convenient to use and are pasteurized and hygienically packed which are functionally very similar to shell eggs.To ensure the safety and quality of Raw Material, a backward integration

