|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Aug 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Final Dividend The recommendation of final dividend of Rs.2.50 (Two rupee fifty paise) per equity share of face value of Rs. I 0/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting.
