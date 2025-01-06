SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
20.04
8.15
4.25
0.43
Depreciation
-20.67
-14.15
-12.95
-12.03
Tax paid
-4.34
-2.84
-3.29
1.35
Working capital
-9.95
26.14
1.41
12.77
Other operating items
Operating
-14.93
17.29
-10.58
2.52
Capital expenditure
12.91
13.79
8.97
0.49
Free cash flow
-2.02
31.08
-1.61
3.01
Equity raised
142.38
130.02
125.24
121.14
Investing
15.3
0
0
0
Financing
-10.01
21.35
0.23
7.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
145.65
182.45
123.87
131.82
