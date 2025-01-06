iifl-logo-icon 1
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

235.35
(-5.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd

SKM Egg Prod. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

20.04

8.15

4.25

0.43

Depreciation

-20.67

-14.15

-12.95

-12.03

Tax paid

-4.34

-2.84

-3.29

1.35

Working capital

-9.95

26.14

1.41

12.77

Other operating items

Operating

-14.93

17.29

-10.58

2.52

Capital expenditure

12.91

13.79

8.97

0.49

Free cash flow

-2.02

31.08

-1.61

3.01

Equity raised

142.38

130.02

125.24

121.14

Investing

15.3

0

0

0

Financing

-10.01

21.35

0.23

7.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

145.65

182.45

123.87

131.82

QUICKLINKS FOR SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd

