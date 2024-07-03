SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
538.84
475.1
223.98
207.7
237.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
538.84
475.1
223.98
207.7
237.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.96
-5.6
7.27
11.35
17.22
Total Income
542.8
469.5
231.25
219.05
254.35
Total Expenditure
426.84
393.63
212.53
194.16
242.36
PBIDT
115.96
75.87
18.72
24.89
11.99
Interest
7.74
5.64
2.26
2.11
2.17
PBDT
108.22
70.23
16.46
22.78
9.82
Depreciation
8.3
7.84
6.99
5.08
5.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
24.31
16.02
2.6
4.83
1.35
Deferred Tax
0.25
0.18
-0.03
0.09
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
75.36
46.19
6.9
12.78
3.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.05
0
0.04
0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
75.36
46.14
6.9
12.74
3.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
75.36
46.14
6.9
12.74
3.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.62
17.52
2.62
4.84
1.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.33
26.33
26.33
26.33
26.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.52
15.96
8.35
11.98
5.05
PBDTM(%)
20.08
14.78
7.34
10.96
4.14
PATM(%)
13.98
9.72
3.08
6.15
1.41
No Record Found
