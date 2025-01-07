iifl-logo-icon 1
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

245.52

272.39

282.06

195.44

yoy growth (%)

-9.86

-3.43

44.31

-27.49

Raw materials

-165.08

-214.44

-237.24

-158.11

As % of sales

67.23

78.72

84.1

80.9

Employee costs

-15.52

-16.24

-12.12

-13.33

As % of sales

6.32

5.96

4.29

6.82

Other costs

-33.39

-34.1

-30.28

-29.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.6

12.52

10.73

14.88

Operating profit

31.52

7.59

2.41

-5.1

OPM

12.83

2.78

0.85

-2.61

Depreciation

-20.67

-14.15

-12.95

-12.03

Interest expense

-3.75

-5.96

-2.35

-4.89

Other income

12.95

20.67

17.14

22.46

Profit before tax

20.04

8.15

4.25

0.43

Taxes

-4.34

-2.84

-3.29

1.35

Tax rate

-21.68

-34.95

-77.42

310.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.69

5.3

0.96

1.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.69

5.3

0.96

1.78

yoy growth (%)

196.01

451.84

-46.3

-92.09

NPM

6.39

1.94

0.34

0.91

