|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
245.52
272.39
282.06
195.44
yoy growth (%)
-9.86
-3.43
44.31
-27.49
Raw materials
-165.08
-214.44
-237.24
-158.11
As % of sales
67.23
78.72
84.1
80.9
Employee costs
-15.52
-16.24
-12.12
-13.33
As % of sales
6.32
5.96
4.29
6.82
Other costs
-33.39
-34.1
-30.28
-29.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.6
12.52
10.73
14.88
Operating profit
31.52
7.59
2.41
-5.1
OPM
12.83
2.78
0.85
-2.61
Depreciation
-20.67
-14.15
-12.95
-12.03
Interest expense
-3.75
-5.96
-2.35
-4.89
Other income
12.95
20.67
17.14
22.46
Profit before tax
20.04
8.15
4.25
0.43
Taxes
-4.34
-2.84
-3.29
1.35
Tax rate
-21.68
-34.95
-77.42
310.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.69
5.3
0.96
1.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.69
5.3
0.96
1.78
yoy growth (%)
196.01
451.84
-46.3
-92.09
NPM
6.39
1.94
0.34
0.91
