SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.33
26.33
26.33
26.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.24
165.58
91.47
86.24
Net Worth
272.57
191.91
117.8
112.57
Minority Interest
Debt
135.53
86.36
79.34
55.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.34
5.48
5.49
5.54
Total Liabilities
415.44
283.75
202.63
173.28
Fixed Assets
148.16
98.78
71.56
71.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
7
5.3
16.74
16.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.07
0.06
0.11
Networking Capital
119.17
120.67
95.89
74
Inventories
110.14
114.64
92.77
77.87
Inventory Days
115.76
Sundry Debtors
25.9
35.92
20.84
12.07
Debtor Days
17.94
Other Current Assets
28.94
20.01
6.97
14.02
Sundry Creditors
-21.92
-24.54
-12.75
-14.41
Creditor Days
21.42
Other Current Liabilities
-23.89
-25.36
-11.94
-15.55
Cash
141.08
58.94
18.37
10.95
Total Assets
415.44
283.76
202.62
173.28
