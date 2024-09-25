Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 19th September, 2024 to 25th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 29th Annual General Meeting ( AGM) to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 and payment of Dividend, as may be declared at the AGM,_ for the Financial Year 2023-24. Proceedings of the 29th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)