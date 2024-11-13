Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and consider recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Financial Results The recommendation of final dividend of Rs.2.50 (Two rupee fifty paise) per equity share of face value of Rs. I 0/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 6 May 2024

SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024