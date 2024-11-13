iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Board Meeting

225.4
(-0.27%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

SKM Egg Prod. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and consider recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Financial Results The recommendation of final dividend of Rs.2.50 (Two rupee fifty paise) per equity share of face value of Rs. I 0/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Board Meeting Updates
Board Meeting22 May 20246 May 2024
SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023

SKM Egg Prod.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.