|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and consider recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Financial Results The recommendation of final dividend of Rs.2.50 (Two rupee fifty paise) per equity share of face value of Rs. I 0/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023
