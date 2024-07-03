SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Summary

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd was incorporated in 1995 as a 100% export oriented unit to produce 3500 MT of Egg Powder at a project costing Rs. 44 Crores. SKM egg products started the journey of excellence in 1996 with the state of the art production facility comprising best of technology and methods which are in line with international level. The Company is one of the largest egg processing plant in Asia with a capacity to process 1.8 million eggs per day to produce 6500 tonnes of egg powder annually. A modern state of the art processing plant in technical collaboration with Belovo, Belgium was setup and commercial production started in July, 1997. The Company has the capability to formulate and develop various kinds of egg based mixes for bakeries and mayonnaise applications.Egg powders are widely used in bakery, pasta, noodles, meat and fish products and in mayonnaise. The convenience in using with other ingredients and the improvised functional properties makes egg powder superior over liquid egg. For bakery applications, the Company developed a specialized range of spray dried egg blends either co-dried or dry-blended with sugar, salt, flour or other ingredients. These products are used in cheese cake, biscuits, cakes, sponge cake, Swiss rolls, etc. Apart from these, liquid eggs are convenient to use and are pasteurized and hygienically packed which are functionally very similar to shell eggs.To ensure the safety and quality of Raw Material, a backward integration of setting up our own poultry farm of 0.6 million layers are housed in 12 sheds of each 50,000 capacity. The annual production capacity is around 164 million eggs. The chick and grower sheds with capacity to hold 100 thousand birds each is located in a different location.Collaboration with BELOVO of Belgium, a company of Internation repute in R & D,processing and Marketing of egg products for more than 25 years and SKMs 3 decades of experiences in the poultry industries gives SKM Egg Products the winning edge. The company obtained Term Loan from IFCI (both Indian Rupees and Foreign Currency) of Rs.19 crores and the project cost later escalated to Rs.44 crore due to exchange rate fluctuation.The Company formed a subsidiary company SKM Europe BV in The Netherlands under joint venture arrangement with the foreign partner B.K. Holding BV. in 2006-07. In October, 2007, first batch of 50,000 chicks were placed in farm and during this year under consideration four batches were placed and 13.30 lakh eggs were received from the farm to the egg processing plant during the year 2007-08. The Company implemented Poultry Farm Project of Egg Powder Division at Cholangapalayam in 2009-10.