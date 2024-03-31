TO THE MEMBERS OF SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Standalone financial statements

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LIMITED, ("the Company") (Registered Office at 133, 133/1, Gandhiji Street, Erode - 638 001), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024; the Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S No Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Inventory Existence and Valuation: As on 31st March 2024, the Company carries inventories to the tune of Rs.110.14 crores. • We have attended inventory counts for certain products, which we have selected based on financial significance and risk, observed managements inventory count procedures to assess the effectiveness, selected a sample of inventory products and compared the quantities counted to the quantities recorded and ensured inventory adjustments, if any, are recorded in the books of accounts. We considered the amount of inventories as a key audit matter given the relative size of the balance in the financial statements. • With regard to the stocks held in the overseas branch, we have received the certificate from the overseas branch auditor and obtained management representation and verified the relevant documents relating to goods sent from head office to the branch. Also there are complexities and manual process involved in determining inventory quantities on hand and valuation of the same due to the diverse & numerous inventory products and stocks held in overseas branch and price fluctuations of products. Therefore inventory quantities and valuation is identified as a key audit matter. • Reviewed the internal audit report regarding physical verification of inventories and traced adjustments on sample basis. • Comparative analysis of inventory as at the end of the year with the inventory at the beginning of the year. • We assessed whether the managements controls relating to inventorys valuation are appropriately designed and implemented and verified the correctness of valuation made by the management on a sample basis, with regard to the cost and net realizable value of inventory. 2 Amortisation of livestock: • Examined the method used to amortize the livestock expenses with reference to the companys historical experience and technical evaluation by internal experts (doctors) appointed by management. For the company, the primary raw material is the egg, which was used to be acquired from outside in large quantities and was also produced in-house in small quantities by the poultry farm owned by the company in earlier years. However, for the past 3 years, the company has started operating certain additional poultry farms and feed mills by taking the same on lease. • Evaluated the rationale in arriving at the amortization rate with regard to the number of eggs expected from birds during the laying stage, residual value of culled birds, manner and timing of amortization. The amortization of livestock during the year amounts to 28.23 crores. Also there are complexities and manual process involved in arriving at the amortization rate considering a variety of factors such as age, productivity of the birds, life of birds, residual value, if any, etc., Therefore amortization of livestock is identified as a key audit matter. • Analyzed the flow of transactions starting from accumulating the various expenditure incurred for raising the birds such as feeds, medicines, vaccines, growing and supervision charges, etc., till the birds attain laying stage. After the birds start laying eggs, the expenses so accumulated are amortized over the useful life of the birds in proportion to the eggs laid after adjusting for the residual value of culled birds on the basis of past experiences and estimation. • Assessed the objectivity and competence of the Companys internal experts involved in the process. 3 Evaluation of Contingent liabilities: The company has an uncertain direct & indirect tax position and other contingent liabilities in respect of bills discounted which involve significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these matters. • Obtained the details of completed direct & indirect tax assessments and demands as on 31.03.2024 from the management. • We have also reviewed the companys correspondences and appellate documents and considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions • In respect of bills discounted, analyzed the history of the business transactions of the company with the debtors whose bills were discounted and the trend of payments made by the debtors in the past and also had taken into account the transactions occurring after the balance sheet date in assessing the recoverability of debtors for the bills discounted. • Ascertained the chances of crystallization of liability are probable / possible / remote and ensured appropriate disclosure under Notes on accounts.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the holding companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone financial statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters:

We did not audit the financial statements / information of 1 branch (Foreign branch) (In Russia) included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements / financial information reflect total assets of Rs.10,26,57,218/- as at 31st March, 2024 and total revenues of Rs.85,28,91,152/- for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements/information of this branch have not been audited by us and has been audited by Russian Auditor whose audit report has been furnished to us and our opinion is based on those Financial Statements received from the Branch Office and certified by the Russian Auditor. Our opinion is not qualified / modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A";

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the company during the year to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements - Also Refer Note number 2(ii) of Notes on Accounts to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall:

•directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

•directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend proposed, declared and paid by the company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure - B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE-A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of M/s. SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LIMITED,("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the company and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements of the company is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the company, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the company to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements of the company may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements of the company and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the company were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"ANNEXURE B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE INDAS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LIMITED

Referred to in Paragraph 2 under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date

1. a. A. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment:

B. The company does not have any intangible assets and hence the question of maintenance of records relating to intangible assets does not arise;

b. The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verifications.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. a. The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. The Company during the year has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured or unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year and hence the requirement to report under sub clauses (a) to (f) of this clause do not arise for consideration.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to the investments made.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits or any amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public and hence this clause is inapplicable.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and / or services provided by it). Accordingly, this clause is not applicable to the company.

7. a. According to the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues, to the extent applicable, with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. Statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) on account of dispute, if any, pending as at 31st March, 2024 are given below:

Nature of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs in lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax High Court, Chennai AY 2014-15 (FY 2013-14) 80.66 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) - 20, Chennai AY 2021-22 (FY 2020-21) 169.22 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) - 20, Chennai AY 2022-23 (FY 2021-22) 114.77 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax CESTAT, Chennai August, 2012 to March, 2015 43.97 Deputy Commissioner of Central Excise, Salem April, 2014 to September, 2014 7.36 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise & GST, Erode. April, 2015 to March, 2017 39.64

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the relevant records of the company, there are no unrecorded transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43of 1961).

8. On the basis of our examination of books of account and other relevant documents and according to the information and explanations given to us we report that:

(a) the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) the company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

9. (a) The company during the year has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence this clause is inapplicable to the company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and and hence this clause is inapplicable to the company.

10. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and from the audit procedures adopted by us, we are of opinion that, no fraud by the company or no fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Consequent to fraud not being noticed or reported during the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There is no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company;

11. The Company is not a "Nidhi company" and hence sub clauses (a) to (c) of this clauses are inapplicable to the company.

12. According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of verification of books of accounts & financial statements, we are of the opinion that all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

13. (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit have been considered.

14. According to the information and explanation given to us and from our audit observation, we are of opinion that, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence this clause is inapplicable to the company.

15. The company is not a Non-banking financial company and hence the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence the requirement to get registered under Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 does not arise. The company is also not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence sub clauses (a) to (d) of this clause is inapplicable to the company.

16. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

17. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence this clause is inapplicable to the company.

18. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

19. On the basis of our examination of books of account and other relevant documents and according to the information and explanations given to us we report that there are no unspent amount relating to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provisions in accordance with Section 135 of the Act and hence the requirement to report under sub clauses (a) & (b) of this clause do not arise for consideration.