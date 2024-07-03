SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹79.75
Prev. Close₹79.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,073.35
Day's High₹87.64
Day's Low₹77.9
52 Week's High₹140
52 Week's Low₹60.85
Book Value₹8.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,139.41
P/E42.2
EPS1.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
109.73
13.34
13.34
13.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
191.56
153.79
128.85
117.51
Net Worth
301.29
167.13
142.19
130.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.21
161.25
80.59
83.64
yoy growth (%)
-11.18
100.06
-3.63
36.78
Raw materials
-50.46
-42.37
-31.2
-30.32
As % of sales
35.23
26.27
38.72
36.26
Employee costs
-10.14
-8.74
-7.08
-5.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.2
52.7
26.09
32.41
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.49
-2.17
-2.09
Tax paid
-9.21
-12.86
-9
-11.86
Working capital
-32.18
50.53
0.84
11.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.18
100.06
-3.63
36.78
Op profit growth
-31.16
92.8
-19.77
34.79
EBIT growth
-27.49
103.57
-19.62
31.02
Net profit growth
-27.25
133.11
-16.83
28.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
143.73
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
143.73
Other Operating Income
5.17
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurabh V Karmase
Chairman & Exec. Director
KULDEEP HALWASIYA
Managing Director
Aditya Halwasiya
Independent Director
Rajinder Singh Loona
Independent Director
Thallapaka Venkateswara Rao
Independent Director
Rajni Mishra
Executive Director
Ajay Kumar Halwasiya
Independent Director
Santosh Desai
Independent Director
Akshay Kumar..
Independent Director
Smeeta Bhatkal
Non Executive Director
Shaina Narendrasingh Chudasama
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cupid Ltd
Summary
Cupid Limited, a leading manufacturer & supplier of quality Male & Female Condoms was formerly incorporated in February, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra as Cupid Rubbers Limited and listed on BSE (Bombay stock Exchange) in 1995. In December 2003, the Companys name was subsequently changed from Cupid Rubbers Limited to Cupid Condom Limited and in January 2006, the name once again was changed from Cupid Condom Limited to Cupid Limited. The Company manufactures Male and Female Rubber Contraceptives, Lubricant Jelly and In Vitro Diagnostic Devices (IVD).The main object of Company on incorporation was to carry on business of dealing, marketing and manufacture of rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products. Later on main object of Company have been appended with obligatory permissions to entered into Diamonds, Gold, Silver and other allied precious products international or domestic trading/manufacturing/connected business segments.The Company initially started off producing male condoms and now have diversified in to female condoms and water-based lubricant jelly in 1993. It began commercial production of male condoms and received the first export order in 1998. It imported machinery from Germany for expansion and technology update and expanded capacity from 160 million to 320 million per annum which was increased to 400 million in 2007. In 2010, Cupids female condom (FC-1) was successful in getting its first confirmed export order from South Africa.
The Cupid Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cupid Ltd is ₹2139.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cupid Ltd is 42.2 and 9.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cupid Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cupid Ltd is ₹60.85 and ₹140 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cupid Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.28%, 3 Years at 92.56%, 1 Year at 33.56%, 6 Month at -9.58%, 3 Month at -1.84% and 1 Month at -7.39%.
