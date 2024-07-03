iifl-logo-icon 1
Cupid Ltd Share Price

79.69
(0.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79.75
  • Day's High87.64
  • 52 Wk High140
  • Prev. Close79.68
  • Day's Low77.9
  • 52 Wk Low 60.85
  • Turnover (lac)1,073.35
  • P/E42.2
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.32
  • EPS1.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,139.41
  • Div. Yield0
Cupid Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

79.75

Prev. Close

79.68

Turnover(Lac.)

1,073.35

Day's High

87.64

Day's Low

77.9

52 Week's High

140

52 Week's Low

60.85

Book Value

8.32

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,139.41

P/E

42.2

EPS

1.89

Divi. Yield

0

Cupid Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

27 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2023

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Cupid Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cupid Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.61%

Non-Promoter- 3.34%

Institutions: 3.33%

Non-Institutions: 51.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cupid Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

109.73

13.34

13.34

13.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

191.56

153.79

128.85

117.51

Net Worth

301.29

167.13

142.19

130.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.21

161.25

80.59

83.64

yoy growth (%)

-11.18

100.06

-3.63

36.78

Raw materials

-50.46

-42.37

-31.2

-30.32

As % of sales

35.23

26.27

38.72

36.26

Employee costs

-10.14

-8.74

-7.08

-5.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.2

52.7

26.09

32.41

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.49

-2.17

-2.09

Tax paid

-9.21

-12.86

-9

-11.86

Working capital

-32.18

50.53

0.84

11.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.18

100.06

-3.63

36.78

Op profit growth

-31.16

92.8

-19.77

34.79

EBIT growth

-27.49

103.57

-19.62

31.02

Net profit growth

-27.25

133.11

-16.83

28.96

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021

Gross Sales

143.73

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

143.73

Other Operating Income

5.17

Other Income

0

Cupid Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cupid Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurabh V Karmase

Chairman & Exec. Director

KULDEEP HALWASIYA

Managing Director

Aditya Halwasiya

Independent Director

Rajinder Singh Loona

Independent Director

Thallapaka Venkateswara Rao

Independent Director

Rajni Mishra

Executive Director

Ajay Kumar Halwasiya

Independent Director

Santosh Desai

Independent Director

Akshay Kumar..

Independent Director

Smeeta Bhatkal

Non Executive Director

Shaina Narendrasingh Chudasama

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cupid Ltd

Summary

Cupid Limited, a leading manufacturer & supplier of quality Male & Female Condoms was formerly incorporated in February, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra as Cupid Rubbers Limited and listed on BSE (Bombay stock Exchange) in 1995. In December 2003, the Companys name was subsequently changed from Cupid Rubbers Limited to Cupid Condom Limited and in January 2006, the name once again was changed from Cupid Condom Limited to Cupid Limited. The Company manufactures Male and Female Rubber Contraceptives, Lubricant Jelly and In Vitro Diagnostic Devices (IVD).The main object of Company on incorporation was to carry on business of dealing, marketing and manufacture of rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products. Later on main object of Company have been appended with obligatory permissions to entered into Diamonds, Gold, Silver and other allied precious products international or domestic trading/manufacturing/connected business segments.The Company initially started off producing male condoms and now have diversified in to female condoms and water-based lubricant jelly in 1993. It began commercial production of male condoms and received the first export order in 1998. It imported machinery from Germany for expansion and technology update and expanded capacity from 160 million to 320 million per annum which was increased to 400 million in 2007. In 2010, Cupids female condom (FC-1) was successful in getting its first confirmed export order from South Africa.
Company FAQs

What is the Cupid Ltd share price today?

The Cupid Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cupid Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cupid Ltd is ₹2139.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cupid Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cupid Ltd is 42.2 and 9.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cupid Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cupid Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cupid Ltd is ₹60.85 and ₹140 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cupid Ltd?

Cupid Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.28%, 3 Years at 92.56%, 1 Year at 33.56%, 6 Month at -9.58%, 3 Month at -1.84% and 1 Month at -7.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cupid Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cupid Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.61 %
Institutions - 3.33 %
Public - 51.06 %

