Summary

Cupid Limited, a leading manufacturer & supplier of quality Male & Female Condoms was formerly incorporated in February, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra as Cupid Rubbers Limited and listed on BSE (Bombay stock Exchange) in 1995. In December 2003, the Companys name was subsequently changed from Cupid Rubbers Limited to Cupid Condom Limited and in January 2006, the name once again was changed from Cupid Condom Limited to Cupid Limited. The Company manufactures Male and Female Rubber Contraceptives, Lubricant Jelly and In Vitro Diagnostic Devices (IVD).The main object of Company on incorporation was to carry on business of dealing, marketing and manufacture of rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products. Later on main object of Company have been appended with obligatory permissions to entered into Diamonds, Gold, Silver and other allied precious products international or domestic trading/manufacturing/connected business segments.The Company initially started off producing male condoms and now have diversified in to female condoms and water-based lubricant jelly in 1993. It began commercial production of male condoms and received the first export order in 1998. It imported machinery from Germany for expansion and technology update and expanded capacity from 160 million to 320 million per annum which was increased to 400 million in 2007. In 2010, Cupids female condom (FC-1) was successful in getting its first confirmed export order from South Africa.

