Cupid Ltd Quarterly Results

79.79
(0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

36.22

32.79

32.35

39.6

46.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

36.22

32.79

32.35

39.6

46.74

Other Operating Income

0.76

1.28

1.21

2.1

1.14

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

36.98

34.08

33.56

41.7

47.88

Total Expenditure

32.63

27.28

25.02

32.66

34.55

PBIDT

4.35

6.8

8.54

9.04

13.33

Interest

0.04

0.04

0.02

0.04

0.03

PBDT

4.32

6.76

8.52

9

13.29

Depreciation

0.62

0.61

0.61

0.64

0.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.02

1.42

1.88

2.76

2.89

Deferred Tax

0.18

0.08

0.08

-0.87

0.23

Reported Profit After Tax

2.49

4.65

5.95

6.47

9.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.36

4.44

5.91

6.47

9.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.36

4.44

5.91

6.47

9.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.77

3.33

4.43

4.85

7.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

10

0

0

0

Equity

13.34

13.34

13.34

13.34

13.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12

20.73

26.39

22.82

28.51

PBDTM(%)

11.92

20.61

26.33

22.72

28.43

PATM(%)

6.87

14.18

18.39

16.33

20.32

QUICKLINKS FOR Cupid Ltd

