Cupid Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
36.22
32.79
32.35
39.6
46.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
36.22
32.79
32.35
39.6
46.74
Other Operating Income
0.76
1.28
1.21
2.1
1.14
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
36.98
34.08
33.56
41.7
47.88
Total Expenditure
32.63
27.28
25.02
32.66
34.55
PBIDT
4.35
6.8
8.54
9.04
13.33
Interest
0.04
0.04
0.02
0.04
0.03
PBDT
4.32
6.76
8.52
9
13.29
Depreciation
0.62
0.61
0.61
0.64
0.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.02
1.42
1.88
2.76
2.89
Deferred Tax
0.18
0.08
0.08
-0.87
0.23
Reported Profit After Tax
2.49
4.65
5.95
6.47
9.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.36
4.44
5.91
6.47
9.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.36
4.44
5.91
6.47
9.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.77
3.33
4.43
4.85
7.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
10
0
0
0
Equity
13.34
13.34
13.34
13.34
13.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12
20.73
26.39
22.82
28.51
PBDTM(%)
11.92
20.61
26.33
22.72
28.43
PATM(%)
6.87
14.18
18.39
16.33
20.32
No Record Found
