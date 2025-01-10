Cupid Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
109.73
13.34
13.34
13.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
191.56
153.79
128.85
117.51
Net Worth
301.29
167.13
142.19
130.85
Minority Interest
Debt
12.06
5.97
8.8
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.28
2.86
2.62
1.25
Total Liabilities
315.63
175.96
153.61
132.1
Fixed Assets
58.13
36.06
36.52
30.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
135.34
69.33
53.76
47.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.96
1.52
1.76
0.55
Networking Capital
69.7
39.43
40.1
34.12
Inventories
15.65
19.1
17.85
13.78
Inventory Days
35.12
Sundry Debtors
47.98
25.64
30.47
25.47
Debtor Days
64.91
Other Current Assets
11.34
9.08
14.01
15.7
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-8.73
-12.15
-10.06
Creditor Days
25.63
Other Current Liabilities
-5.22
-5.66
-10.08
-10.77
Cash
51.5
29.62
21.46
19.28
Total Assets
315.63
175.96
153.6
132.1
