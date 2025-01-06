iifl-logo-icon 1
Cupid Ltd Cash Flow Statement

79.69
(0.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.2

52.7

26.09

32.41

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.49

-2.17

-2.09

Tax paid

-9.21

-12.86

-9

-11.86

Working capital

-32.18

50.53

0.84

11.23

Other operating items

Operating

-5.79

87.87

15.75

29.68

Capital expenditure

5.38

14.51

2.42

2.6

Free cash flow

-0.41

102.38

18.17

32.28

Equity raised

179.97

113.02

85.33

49.57

Investing

26.4

3.17

13.05

4.94

Financing

-31.13

29.33

2.14

-0.88

Dividends paid

1.33

6

5

2.22

Net in cash

176.16

253.91

123.69

88.13

