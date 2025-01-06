Cupid Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.2
52.7
26.09
32.41
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.49
-2.17
-2.09
Tax paid
-9.21
-12.86
-9
-11.86
Working capital
-32.18
50.53
0.84
11.23
Other operating items
Operating
-5.79
87.87
15.75
29.68
Capital expenditure
5.38
14.51
2.42
2.6
Free cash flow
-0.41
102.38
18.17
32.28
Equity raised
179.97
113.02
85.33
49.57
Investing
26.4
3.17
13.05
4.94
Financing
-31.13
29.33
2.14
-0.88
Dividends paid
1.33
6
5
2.22
Net in cash
176.16
253.91
123.69
88.13
