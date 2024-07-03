Cupid Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
143.73
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
143.73
Other Operating Income
5.17
Other Income
0
Total Income
148.9
Total Expenditure
107.71
PBIDT
41.19
Interest
0.39
PBDT
40.8
Depreciation
2.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
9.91
Deferred Tax
-0.69
Reported Profit After Tax
28.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
28.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
45
Equity
13.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.65
PBDTM(%)
28.38
PATM(%)
20.16
