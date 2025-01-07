iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cupid Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

79.79
(0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cupid Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.21

161.25

80.59

83.64

yoy growth (%)

-11.18

100.06

-3.63

36.78

Raw materials

-50.46

-42.37

-31.2

-30.32

As % of sales

35.23

26.27

38.72

36.26

Employee costs

-10.14

-8.74

-7.08

-5.17

As % of sales

7.08

5.42

8.79

6.19

Other costs

-46.57

-57.8

-15.15

-14.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.52

35.84

18.8

17.09

Operating profit

36.02

52.33

27.14

33.83

OPM

25.15

32.45

33.67

40.45

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.49

-2.17

-2.09

Interest expense

-0.39

-0.52

-0.05

-0.11

Other income

5.16

3.39

1.18

0.79

Profit before tax

38.2

52.7

26.09

32.41

Taxes

-9.21

-12.86

-9

-11.86

Tax rate

-24.12

-24.4

-34.5

-36.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.98

39.84

17.09

20.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

28.98

39.84

17.09

20.54

yoy growth (%)

-27.25

133.11

-16.83

28.96

NPM

20.23

24.7

21.2

24.56

Cupid : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cupid Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.