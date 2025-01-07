Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.21
161.25
80.59
83.64
yoy growth (%)
-11.18
100.06
-3.63
36.78
Raw materials
-50.46
-42.37
-31.2
-30.32
As % of sales
35.23
26.27
38.72
36.26
Employee costs
-10.14
-8.74
-7.08
-5.17
As % of sales
7.08
5.42
8.79
6.19
Other costs
-46.57
-57.8
-15.15
-14.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.52
35.84
18.8
17.09
Operating profit
36.02
52.33
27.14
33.83
OPM
25.15
32.45
33.67
40.45
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.49
-2.17
-2.09
Interest expense
-0.39
-0.52
-0.05
-0.11
Other income
5.16
3.39
1.18
0.79
Profit before tax
38.2
52.7
26.09
32.41
Taxes
-9.21
-12.86
-9
-11.86
Tax rate
-24.12
-24.4
-34.5
-36.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.98
39.84
17.09
20.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
28.98
39.84
17.09
20.54
yoy growth (%)
-27.25
133.11
-16.83
28.96
NPM
20.23
24.7
21.2
24.56
