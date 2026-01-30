Cupid Limited announces 4:1 bonus issue; stock spurts ~10%

Cupid Limited announced a 4:1 bonus issue. This is the third bonus issue in the company’s history, alongside the release of its Q3 FY26 earnings. The company’s management described this as the strongest quarter ever.

Following this development, the company’s counter jumped as much as 12%.

At around 11.02 AM, Cupid Limited was trading 9.64% higher at ₹427.80, against the previous close of ₹390.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹442.

Under the proposed issue, eligible bonus shareholders will get 4 bonus shares for every share held. This is however, subject to approval from shareholders and other regulatory authorities.

The company further commented that this decision comes after reviewing its capital structure in detail. With this bonus issue the company aims to improve stock affordability. It will broaden retail participation and enhance trading liquidity, while also signalling management’s confidence in long-term growth prospects.

The company’s promoter and CMD Aditya Kumar Halwasiya held a 32.58% stake in Cupid as of December 2025.

The company commented that this bonus issue will strike a balance between rewarding shareholders and long-term value creation. Hence, posing confidence in the company’s next phase of expansion.

Cupid Limited also reported a robust performance for the quarter ended December 2025. The company’s robust performance reflects strength across export-led B2B operations. It is an expanding FMCG brand, and improvement of traction in diagnostics.

