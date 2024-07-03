Cupid Ltd Summary

Cupid Limited, a leading manufacturer & supplier of quality Male & Female Condoms was formerly incorporated in February, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra as Cupid Rubbers Limited and listed on BSE (Bombay stock Exchange) in 1995. In December 2003, the Companys name was subsequently changed from Cupid Rubbers Limited to Cupid Condom Limited and in January 2006, the name once again was changed from Cupid Condom Limited to Cupid Limited. The Company manufactures Male and Female Rubber Contraceptives, Lubricant Jelly and In Vitro Diagnostic Devices (IVD).The main object of Company on incorporation was to carry on business of dealing, marketing and manufacture of rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products. Later on main object of Company have been appended with obligatory permissions to entered into Diamonds, Gold, Silver and other allied precious products international or domestic trading/manufacturing/connected business segments.The Company initially started off producing male condoms and now have diversified in to female condoms and water-based lubricant jelly in 1993. It began commercial production of male condoms and received the first export order in 1998. It imported machinery from Germany for expansion and technology update and expanded capacity from 160 million to 320 million per annum which was increased to 400 million in 2007. In 2010, Cupids female condom (FC-1) was successful in getting its first confirmed export order from South Africa. It launched new product namely Lubricant Jelly in 2017. It launched Cupid Angel female Condom in the same year. In 2023, the Company launched commercial operations for IVD Division after obtaining ISO 13485 license and other various regulatory approvals. Today, the Company represent India in the Global male and female condom market as one of the leading suppliers of quality male and female condoms. It has one of the largest manufacturing facilities and an in-house Research and Development Centre and was the first company in India and the second one in the World to have been pre-qualified by WHO/UNFPA for worldwide public distribution of female condoms. With the introduction of female condoms, the Company aligned their capacities and thus annual male condom capacity moved from 400 million pieces to 325 million pieces and upto 20 million pieces for female condoms. From a manufacturing capability viewpoint, it conform to global standards and best quality practices. As a testimony to quality systems, Cupid Limited are WHO-GMP approved along with certifications from ISO standards such as 9001:2008, 13485:2003, 14001:2004, CE-0434, pre qualification from UNFPA, SABS Mark, USFDA_510k for male condoms amongst others.