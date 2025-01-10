To

The Members of Cupid Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Cupid Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and note to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principal generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our report Revenue from sale of products Our audit procedures included the following: Revenue is recognised when the entity has transferred the control for the promised goods or on completion of performance obligation. The Company has a large number of customers operating in various geographies and sale contracts with customers have different terms relating to the recognition of revenue. We evaluated the Companys accounting policies related to revenue recognition and assessed its compliance in terms of Ind-AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers; The Company recognises revenue from sale of goods when control of the goods has been transferred and when there are no longer any unfulfilled obligations to the customer and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. We performed a walkthrough, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to the revenue recognition process; Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys general IT controls and Key IT/manual controls. These are in respect of the Companys controls which govern timing of recognition of revenue including creation of new customers in system For revenue from sale of products, we selected samples (including year-end testing of cut-off transactions) and tested the underlying documents, including customer contracts, invoices and shipping documents to assess and analyse the timing of recognition of revenue and contractual terms; Performed trend analysis over revenue as compared to previous periods.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and Analysis, Boards reports including annexure to board report, Business responsibility report, Corporate Governance report and shareholder information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Director Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standard ( IND AS ) specified under section 133 of the Act . This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and board of directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) As per explanation given to us by the Management of the Company, the Company has no pending litigation which would impact its financial position as on 31st March 2024.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivatives contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no 41(h) of the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"),withtheunderstanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or

on behalf of the Company, or n provide any guarantee, security, or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 34 (I) of the financial statements,nofundshavebeenreceivedby the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

provide any guarantee, security, or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16): In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

D) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financials year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (Edit Log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tempered with.

As per provision to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2024, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financials year ended March 31, 2024.

For Chaturvedi Sohan& co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 118424W Vivekanand Chaturvedi Partner M No. 106403 Place: Mumbai UDIN : 24106403BKBFFL1607 Date:8th April, 2024

"Annexure A"

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statement of Cupid Limited

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31st, 2024: i) In respect of the Company Fixed Assets:

a) i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of all fixed assets.

ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the property, plant, and equipments have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties (which are included under the Note 2 - ‘Property, plant and equipment) are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The inventory, except for goods in transit, has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedure and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company

iii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any Investment, provide guarantees or security to Companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to related parties during the year repayable on demand and without specifying any terms or period of repayment, accordingly sub clause (b) to ( e) is not applicable to the Company, details of loan repayable on demand or without specifying any terms disclosed in sub clause (f) as below.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans as below: (refer clause (iii)(f) of the order below.

(Amount In lakhs)

Particular Loan

Aggregate amount during the year

Other Parties 3814.70 Other Parties 18.50

(f) During the year the Company has granted unsecured loan which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, as per details below.

Particular All Parties Promotors Related Parties Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan 3814.70 - 00.70 - Repayable on demand (A) 3814.70 - 00.70 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 3814.70 - 00.70 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100% - 00.01%

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provision of the section 186 of the Act in respect of Investment made or loan or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under section 186 of the Act.

v) In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi) In pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India the company is requested to maintain cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) A) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

B) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management the company has not taken any term loan during the year hence this clause of the order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture as defined under the Act.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures companies as defined under the Act.

x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including debts instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has allotted convertible share warrant on preferential basis, the company has not made any allotment in convertible debentures (Fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaint received by the Company during the year.

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii)(a),3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Companyhasaninternalauditsystemcommensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi) According to information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of Reserve bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve bank of India, accordingly the provision of cluse (3xvi) of the order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

For Chaturvedi Sohan& co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 118424W Vivekanand Chaturvedi Partner M No. 106403 Date:8th April, 2024 UDIN : 24106403BKBFFL1607 Place: Mumbai

"Annexure B"

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of CUPID LIMITED

Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024 we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CUPID LIMITED. ("the Company") which is a Company incorporated in India, as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controlstatedintheGuidanceNoteonAuditofInternalFinancial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.