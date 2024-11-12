CUPID LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Quarterly financial results for quarter ended 31.12.2023. 2. Proposal of stock split. 3. Proposal of bonus issue. 4. Proposal of raising of funds. CUPID LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 23 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Alteration of form or nature or rights of securities / Bonus / Fund raising. Board approved:- 1. The Board of Directors considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ajay Halwasiya as an Additional Director and an Executive Director of the company. 2. lncrease the authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 16 crores to Rs. 50 Crores and subsequent change in capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approvai of the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting. 3. lssuance of 22,00,000 (Twenty-Two Lakhs) warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for (one) fully paid-up equity share of the company of iaCe value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) at an issue price of Rs. 1,7S0l- (Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Only) including Security Premium of Rs. 1,T4Ol- (Rupees one Thousand Seven Hundred Forty Only) each to the allottees on a preferential issue basis (Preferential lssue) in accordance with the Chapter V of SEBI (lssue of Capital and Disclosure requirement) Regulations, 2018 and otner apfticable laws, subject to the approval of regulatory / statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeiing. Further, warrants holders shall be entitled to any corporate action such as issuance of bonus shares, right issue, split or consolidatibn of shares etc. announced by the Company. 4. TheSub-Division/Splitof EquitySharesof theCompanyfromfacevalueof Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1/- each, subject to the approval of regulatory / statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting. 5. Bonus lssue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 Equity Shares of t 11each for every 1 Equity Share of t 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board and will be intimated to the exchange), subject to the approval of regulatory / statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The equity shares reserved for the holders of fully or partly compulsorily convertible debt instruments, shall be issued to the holder of such convertible debt instruments or warrants at the time of conversion of such convertible debt instruments, optionally convertible instruments, warrants, as the case may be, on the same terms or same proportion at which the bonus shares will be issued. 6. lncrease in Borrowing Power as per Section 180 (1) (C) of the Companies Act, 2013 upto Rs. 1,000 Crores (Rupees One Thousand Crores Only), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting. 7. The Board of Directors has appointed M/s CRISIL Ltd, as Monitoring Agency for the purpose of lssuance of convertible warrants on preferential basis. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.01.2024) Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)