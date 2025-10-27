No Record Found
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.52
13.45
13.45
13.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,792.76
2,229.3
1,892.85
1,775.73
Net Worth
2,807.28
2,242.75
1,906.3
1,789.47
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,517.4
|56.24
|5,91,486.1
|2,690
|2.11
|15,418
|208.33
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,281.4
|82.51
|2,47,094.2
|753.2
|1.05
|5,630.23
|23.66
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
461
|61.38
|1,55,909.68
|1,160.16
|0.22
|5,305.02
|53.41
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
6,050
|68.51
|1,45,725.32
|498.27
|1.24
|4,357.64
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,130.7
|86.12
|1,15,682.21
|354.69
|2.21
|2,306.99
|81.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
ATLE VIDAR NAGEL JOHANSEN
Director
JORDAHL PAUL
Director
SANJAY SHARMA
Director
NAKKIM ARE
Director
ELSE HELENA MARGARETA
Director
KAROLINE RIIS
Director
CLAES JOHAN WILHELMSSON
Company Secretary
ANEESH KONGOT
No 1 2nd & 3rd Flr Ashwini Lay,
Vivek Nagar,
Karnataka - 560047
Tel: +91 80 4081 2100
Website: http://www.orklaindia.com
Email: investors@orklaindia.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
