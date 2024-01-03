Orkla India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,517.4
|56.24
|5,91,486.1
|2,690
|2.11
|15,418
|208.33
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,281.4
|82.51
|2,47,094.2
|753.2
|1.05
|5,630.23
|23.66
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
461
|61.38
|1,55,909.68
|1,160.16
|0.22
|5,305.02
|53.41
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
6,050
|68.51
|1,45,725.32
|498.27
|1.24
|4,357.64
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,130.7
|86.12
|1,15,682.21
|354.69
|2.21
|2,306.99
|81.76
