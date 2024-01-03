Orkla India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.52
13.45
13.45
13.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,792.76
2,229.3
1,892.85
1,775.73
Net Worth
2,807.28
2,242.75
1,906.3
1,789.47
Minority Interest
Debt
3.77
34.99
35.36
10
Deferred Tax Liability Net
90.24
72.38
322.04
0
Total Liabilities
2,901.29
2,350.12
2,263.7
1,799.47
Fixed Assets
2,032.43
2,060.12
2,020.89
210.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
351.81
284.2
229.52
1,915.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
102.35
80.72
176.55
6.98
Networking Capital
300.7
-148.91
-177.38
-351.25
Inventories
295.11
347.96
307.62
90
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
168.52
115.49
98.79
17.86
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
308.35
139.87
108.81
26.93
Sundry Creditors
-230.41
-180.68
-212.38
-90.73
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-240.87
-571.55
-480.22
-395.31
Cash
114.3
73.99
14.12
17.66
Total Assets
2,901.59
2,350.12
2,263.7
1,799.47
