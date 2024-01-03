iifl-logo

Orkla India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.52

13.45

13.45

13.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,792.76

2,229.3

1,892.85

1,775.73

Net Worth

2,807.28

2,242.75

1,906.3

1,789.47

Minority Interest

Debt

3.77

34.99

35.36

10

Deferred Tax Liability Net

90.24

72.38

322.04

0

Total Liabilities

2,901.29

2,350.12

2,263.7

1,799.47

Fixed Assets

2,032.43

2,060.12

2,020.89

210.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

351.81

284.2

229.52

1,915.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

102.35

80.72

176.55

6.98

Networking Capital

300.7

-148.91

-177.38

-351.25

Inventories

295.11

347.96

307.62

90

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

168.52

115.49

98.79

17.86

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

308.35

139.87

108.81

26.93

Sundry Creditors

-230.41

-180.68

-212.38

-90.73

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-240.87

-571.55

-480.22

-395.31

Cash

114.3

73.99

14.12

17.66

Total Assets

2,901.59

2,350.12

2,263.7

1,799.47

