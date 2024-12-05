iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd Share Price

78.5
(-3.62%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:43:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78.5
  • Day's High81.6
  • 52 Wk High110
  • Prev. Close81.45
  • Day's Low77.4
  • 52 Wk Low 62
  • Turnover (lac)97.34
  • P/E28.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)128.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd KEY RATIOS

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:23 AM
Dec-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.10%

Non-Promoter- 11.33%

Institutions: 11.33%

Non-Institutions: 15.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9

4

1.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

7.12

7.4

4.4

Net Worth

16.12

11.4

6.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kamleshkumar Jayantilal Patel

Joint Managing Director

Alpeshbhai Jayantibhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Pankaj Dahyabhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Meet Kamleshkumar Patel

Independent Director

Tejalben Bankimchandra Patel

Independent Director

Pankajkumar Narshinbhai Patel

Independent Director

Ashokkumar Amritlal Kateshia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chhayaben Ankitkumar Pujara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

Summary

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dhanlaxmi Agrichem Private Limited on November 28, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies - Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 09, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies - Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the status was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 15, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies - Ahmedabad.Founded by the Promoter, Kamlesh Patel, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is a technology driven seeds company that develops, produces, processes and sells seeds for field crops and vegetables, in the Indian seeds industry. The Company product includes field crop and vegetable seeds for Cotton, Wheat, Cumin, Bajra, Maize, Gram, Okra, Green Gram, SSG, Soyabean, Milky ,Mustard, Groundnut, Black Gram, Guar, Castor, Sesame, Jowar, Coriander, Red Gram, Green Pea, Multifeed, Onion etc. Their seeds are suitable for varying agro climatic conditions, such as water availability, crop duration and soil attributes, across different geographic regions in India.The Company created a milestone in 1994, by starting as a rural agriculture shop. It started marketing for cotton seed as a co-marketer of Nuziveedu seeds in 2006. The Company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd share price today?

The Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹78.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd is ₹128.17 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd is 28.58 and 3.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd is ₹62 and ₹110 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd?

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -28.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.11 %
Institutions - 11.33 %
Public - 15.56 %

