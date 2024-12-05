Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹78.5
Prev. Close₹81.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹97.34
Day's High₹81.6
Day's Low₹77.4
52 Week's High₹110
52 Week's Low₹62
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)128.17
P/E28.58
EPS2.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9
4
1.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.12
7.4
4.4
Net Worth
16.12
11.4
6.18
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kamleshkumar Jayantilal Patel
Joint Managing Director
Alpeshbhai Jayantibhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Pankaj Dahyabhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Meet Kamleshkumar Patel
Independent Director
Tejalben Bankimchandra Patel
Independent Director
Pankajkumar Narshinbhai Patel
Independent Director
Ashokkumar Amritlal Kateshia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chhayaben Ankitkumar Pujara
Reports by Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
Summary
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dhanlaxmi Agrichem Private Limited on November 28, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies - Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 09, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies - Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the status was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 15, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies - Ahmedabad.Founded by the Promoter, Kamlesh Patel, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is a technology driven seeds company that develops, produces, processes and sells seeds for field crops and vegetables, in the Indian seeds industry. The Company product includes field crop and vegetable seeds for Cotton, Wheat, Cumin, Bajra, Maize, Gram, Okra, Green Gram, SSG, Soyabean, Milky ,Mustard, Groundnut, Black Gram, Guar, Castor, Sesame, Jowar, Coriander, Red Gram, Green Pea, Multifeed, Onion etc. Their seeds are suitable for varying agro climatic conditions, such as water availability, crop duration and soil attributes, across different geographic regions in India.The Company created a milestone in 1994, by starting as a rural agriculture shop. It started marketing for cotton seed as a co-marketer of Nuziveedu seeds in 2006. The Company
The Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹78.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd is ₹128.17 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd is 28.58 and 3.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd is ₹62 and ₹110 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -28.44%.
