Summary

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dhanlaxmi Agrichem Private Limited on November 28, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies - Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 09, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies - Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the status was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 15, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies - Ahmedabad.Founded by the Promoter, Kamlesh Patel, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is a technology driven seeds company that develops, produces, processes and sells seeds for field crops and vegetables, in the Indian seeds industry. The Company product includes field crop and vegetable seeds for Cotton, Wheat, Cumin, Bajra, Maize, Gram, Okra, Green Gram, SSG, Soyabean, Milky ,Mustard, Groundnut, Black Gram, Guar, Castor, Sesame, Jowar, Coriander, Red Gram, Green Pea, Multifeed, Onion etc. Their seeds are suitable for varying agro climatic conditions, such as water availability, crop duration and soil attributes, across different geographic regions in India.The Company created a milestone in 1994, by starting as a rural agriculture shop. It started marketing for cotton seed as a co-marketer of Nuziveedu seeds in 2006. The Company

