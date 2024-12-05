Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd Summary

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dhanlaxmi Agrichem Private Limited on November 28, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies - Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 09, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies - Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the status was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 15, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies - Ahmedabad.Founded by the Promoter, Kamlesh Patel, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is a technology driven seeds company that develops, produces, processes and sells seeds for field crops and vegetables, in the Indian seeds industry. The Company product includes field crop and vegetable seeds for Cotton, Wheat, Cumin, Bajra, Maize, Gram, Okra, Green Gram, SSG, Soyabean, Milky ,Mustard, Groundnut, Black Gram, Guar, Castor, Sesame, Jowar, Coriander, Red Gram, Green Pea, Multifeed, Onion etc. Their seeds are suitable for varying agro climatic conditions, such as water availability, crop duration and soil attributes, across different geographic regions in India.The Company created a milestone in 1994, by starting as a rural agriculture shop. It started marketing for cotton seed as a co-marketer of Nuziveedu seeds in 2006. The Company became ICRISAT member and ISO certified company with govt recognized R&D and Bio-Tech lab in 2015. It also became direct sub-licensee of Monsanto for BG-II Cotton in 2015. Later, it started other hybrid crop seeds like Maize, Bajra, Mustard, Res Wheat, Res Cumin, Res Moong in 2018. The Company develop and produce its own hybrid seeds in R&D farm, Biotech lab, Green house. At present, it works out business in 10 States in India with a huge team of marketing and scientist to provide better quality seeds to farmer community. Now, the Company is developing Vegetable seeds also.The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer of upto 43,28,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.