To, The Board of Directors, DHANLAXMI CROP SCIENCE LIMITED (Formerly known as Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Private Limited) (CIN: U24120GJ2005PLC047153)

Dear Sir,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statements of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Limited, comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, the Notes and

Annexures as forming part of these Restated Financial Statements (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 27/07/2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus ("Draft Offer Document/Offer Document") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares at SME Platform ("SME IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Offer Document/Offer Document to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchange and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, (ICDR) Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We, K A R M A & CO. LLP, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and holds the peer review certificate No 013252 dated 15th July, 2021 valid till 31st July, 2024. We confirm that there is no express refusal by the peer review board of ICAI to renew the certificate and the new peer review certificate has been initiated by the ICAI.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 30th March, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of the Company; b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31st March 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March, 2022 which has been approved by the Board of Directors. The Audit for financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, was conducted by us vide our report dated 02nd July 2024 which has been approved by Board.

6. The Audit of financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, was conducted by A. H. Trivedi & Associates. Accordingly, reliance has been placed on the financial information examined by them for the said years. The financial report included for March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

7. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors report dated 02nd July 2024 issued by us on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended 31st March 2024 as referred in Paragraph 5 above;

b) Auditors reports dated 20th July, 2023 and 08th September, 2022 respectively issued by A. H. Trivedi & Associates, on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022 as referred in Paragraph 6 above;

8. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information have been prepared:

a) after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively, if any in the financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications; and

b) In accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

c) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors as at and for the years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31,2022 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;

d) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Summary Statements e) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statements f) the company has not proposed any dividend in past effective for the said period

9. We have also examined the following Notes to the Restated financial information of the Company set out in the Annexure V, prepared by the management and approved by the Board of Directors on 27/07/2024 for the years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

Annexure V - Notes to the Restated Summary Financial Information; a) Restated Statement of Share Capital as appearing in Note 1 to this report; b) Restated Statement of Reserve & Surplus as appearing in Note 2 to this report; c) Restated Statement of Long Term Borrowings as appearing in Note 3 to this report; d) Restated Statement of principal terms of Secured Loans and Assets charged as security as appearing in Note 3(A) to this report; e) Restated Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities as appearing in Note 4 to this report; f) Restated Statement of Long term liabilities as appearing in Note 5 to this report; g) Restated Statement of Long term Provisions as appearing in Note 6 to this report; h) Restated Statement of Short term borrowings as appearing in Note 7 to this report; i) Restated Statement of Trade Payables as appearing in Note 8 to this report; j) Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities as appearing in Note 9 to this report; k) Restated Statement of Short Term Provisions as appearing in Note 10 to this report; l) Restated Statement of Fixed Assets as appearing in Note 11 to this report; m) Restated Statement of Non-Current Investment as appearing in Note 12 to this report; n) Restated Statement of Other Non-Current asset as appearing in Note 13 to this report; o) Restated Statement of Trade Receivables as appearing in Note 14 to this report; p) Restated Statement of Cash and Cash Equivalents as appearing in Note 15 to this report; q) Restated Statement of Inventories as appearing in Note 16 to this report; r) Restated Statement of Short Term Loans and Advances as appearing in Note 17 to this report; s) Restated Statement of Other Current Assets as appearing in Note 18 to this report; t) Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations as appearing in Note 19 to this report; u) Restated Statement of Other Income as appearing in Note 20 to this report; v) Restated Statement of Cost of Material consumed as appearing in Note 21 to this report; w) Restated Statement of Change in Inventories as appearing in Note 22 to this report; x) Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses as appearing in Note 23 to this report; y) Restated Statement of Finance Cost as appearing in Note 24 to this report; z) Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization as appearing in Note 25 to this report; aa) Restated Statement of Other Expenses as appearing in Note 26 to this report; bb) Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities as appearing in Note 27 to this report; cc) Restated Statement of Related Party Transactions as appearing in Note 28 to this report; dd) Restated Statement of Tax Shelter as appearing in Note 29 to this report; ee) Capitalization Statement as appearing in Note 30 to this report; ff) Restated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios as appearing in Note 31 to this report; gg) Restated Statement of Other Disclosures as per Schedule-III of the Companies Act, 2013 in Notes 32 to this report hh) Ratio Analysis as appearing in Note 33 to this report

10. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Draft Offer Document/ Offer Document to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchange and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

13. In our opinion, the above financial information contained in Annexure I to Annexure V of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent applicable.