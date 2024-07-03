SectorFMCG
Open₹103.1
Prev. Close₹105.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.17
Day's High₹105.99
Day's Low₹100.01
52 Week's High₹165.4
52 Week's Low₹72.4
Book Value₹20
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)220.05
P/E39
EPS2.71
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.08
32.87
35.66
50.88
Net Worth
45.08
43.87
46.66
61.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
247.92
244.76
245.28
209.35
yoy growth (%)
1.29
-0.21
17.16
10.77
Raw materials
-158.46
-157.86
-166.98
-151.4
As % of sales
63.91
64.49
68.07
72.32
Employee costs
-21.57
-23.01
-21.8
-15.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.09
4.06
6.1
2.48
Depreciation
-4.78
-4.29
-3.58
-3.39
Tax paid
-1.99
-1.23
-0.83
-0.83
Working capital
-2.04
-0.5
26.31
-5.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.29
-0.21
17.16
10.77
Op profit growth
23.38
-14.94
118.38
-59.7
EBIT growth
27.32
-21.49
150.31
-67.63
Net profit growth
44.88
-46.3
219.44
-78.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
D B Doda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Kamra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amar Singh Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Virupakshan Kumaraswamy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajiv Sheopuri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R C Surana
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Poonam Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Umang Dairies Ltd
Summary
Umang Dairies Ltd (Erstwhile J K Dairy & Foods Ltd) incorporated in December, 1992, was promoted by Straw Products and J K Industries.The Company processes milk and manufactures ghee, dairy whitener and whey powder. Ghee, a clarified form of butter with a long shelf-life, is widely used in preparation of food as a cooking medium. Dairy whitener is widely used as a milk substitute the world over especially in coffee and tea. It is also used in making curds, ice-creams and desserts.Whey powder is widely used in place of skimmed milk powder and whole milk powder. It finds use in bread, biscuits, ice-creams, infant milk food, etc. The company came out with a public issue in Jul.94 to part-finance the milk processing project (3 lac ltr pd). The Companys Brands-Umang Ghee and Skimmed Milk Powder, White Magik Dairy Creamer and Dairy Top Dairy Mix are well established in the market with a reputation for quality.The company re-launched its White Magik Dairy Creamer after upgrading quality and packing.The Company introduced, in 2002, a new and vibrant pack design of Dairy Top. It maintained market share into economy segment with its MILK STAR Dairy Powder and in consumer pack Ghee with its brand UMANG. The first such product was poly packed Liquid Milk which the Company launched in and around New Delhi in January, 2003 under the brand UMANG. Another new product launched by Company was single serve 3 Gm Sachet WHITE MAGIK Dairy Creamer. Effective 1st February 2013, plant capacity raise
Read More
The Umang Dairies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Umang Dairies Ltd is ₹220.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Umang Dairies Ltd is 39 and 5.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Umang Dairies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Umang Dairies Ltd is ₹72.4 and ₹165.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Umang Dairies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.31%, 3 Years at 13.95%, 1 Year at 33.60%, 6 Month at -9.85%, 3 Month at 6.34% and 1 Month at 20.96%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.