Summary

Umang Dairies Ltd (Erstwhile J K Dairy & Foods Ltd) incorporated in December, 1992, was promoted by Straw Products and J K Industries.The Company processes milk and manufactures ghee, dairy whitener and whey powder. Ghee, a clarified form of butter with a long shelf-life, is widely used in preparation of food as a cooking medium. Dairy whitener is widely used as a milk substitute the world over especially in coffee and tea. It is also used in making curds, ice-creams and desserts.Whey powder is widely used in place of skimmed milk powder and whole milk powder. It finds use in bread, biscuits, ice-creams, infant milk food, etc. The company came out with a public issue in Jul.94 to part-finance the milk processing project (3 lac ltr pd). The Companys Brands-Umang Ghee and Skimmed Milk Powder, White Magik Dairy Creamer and Dairy Top Dairy Mix are well established in the market with a reputation for quality.The company re-launched its White Magik Dairy Creamer after upgrading quality and packing.The Company introduced, in 2002, a new and vibrant pack design of Dairy Top. It maintained market share into economy segment with its MILK STAR Dairy Powder and in consumer pack Ghee with its brand UMANG. The first such product was poly packed Liquid Milk which the Company launched in and around New Delhi in January, 2003 under the brand UMANG. Another new product launched by Company was single serve 3 Gm Sachet WHITE MAGIK Dairy Creamer. Effective 1st February 2013, plant capacity raise

