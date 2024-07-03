iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Umang Dairies Ltd Share Price

100.01
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103.1
  • Day's High105.99
  • 52 Wk High165.4
  • Prev. Close105.28
  • Day's Low100.01
  • 52 Wk Low 72.4
  • Turnover (lac)11.17
  • P/E39
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value20
  • EPS2.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)220.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Umang Dairies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

103.1

Prev. Close

105.28

Turnover(Lac.)

11.17

Day's High

105.99

Day's Low

100.01

52 Week's High

165.4

52 Week's Low

72.4

Book Value

20

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

220.05

P/E

39

EPS

2.71

Divi. Yield

0

Umang Dairies Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Umang Dairies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Umang Dairies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Umang Dairies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.08

32.87

35.66

50.88

Net Worth

45.08

43.87

46.66

61.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

247.92

244.76

245.28

209.35

yoy growth (%)

1.29

-0.21

17.16

10.77

Raw materials

-158.46

-157.86

-166.98

-151.4

As % of sales

63.91

64.49

68.07

72.32

Employee costs

-21.57

-23.01

-21.8

-15.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.09

4.06

6.1

2.48

Depreciation

-4.78

-4.29

-3.58

-3.39

Tax paid

-1.99

-1.23

-0.83

-0.83

Working capital

-2.04

-0.5

26.31

-5.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.29

-0.21

17.16

10.77

Op profit growth

23.38

-14.94

118.38

-59.7

EBIT growth

27.32

-21.49

150.31

-67.63

Net profit growth

44.88

-46.3

219.44

-78.01

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Umang Dairies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Umang Dairies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

D B Doda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Kamra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amar Singh Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Virupakshan Kumaraswamy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajiv Sheopuri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R C Surana

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Poonam Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Umang Dairies Ltd

Summary

Umang Dairies Ltd (Erstwhile J K Dairy & Foods Ltd) incorporated in December, 1992, was promoted by Straw Products and J K Industries.The Company processes milk and manufactures ghee, dairy whitener and whey powder. Ghee, a clarified form of butter with a long shelf-life, is widely used in preparation of food as a cooking medium. Dairy whitener is widely used as a milk substitute the world over especially in coffee and tea. It is also used in making curds, ice-creams and desserts.Whey powder is widely used in place of skimmed milk powder and whole milk powder. It finds use in bread, biscuits, ice-creams, infant milk food, etc. The company came out with a public issue in Jul.94 to part-finance the milk processing project (3 lac ltr pd). The Companys Brands-Umang Ghee and Skimmed Milk Powder, White Magik Dairy Creamer and Dairy Top Dairy Mix are well established in the market with a reputation for quality.The company re-launched its White Magik Dairy Creamer after upgrading quality and packing.The Company introduced, in 2002, a new and vibrant pack design of Dairy Top. It maintained market share into economy segment with its MILK STAR Dairy Powder and in consumer pack Ghee with its brand UMANG. The first such product was poly packed Liquid Milk which the Company launched in and around New Delhi in January, 2003 under the brand UMANG. Another new product launched by Company was single serve 3 Gm Sachet WHITE MAGIK Dairy Creamer. Effective 1st February 2013, plant capacity raise
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Umang Dairies Ltd share price today?

The Umang Dairies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Umang Dairies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Umang Dairies Ltd is ₹220.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Umang Dairies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Umang Dairies Ltd is 39 and 5.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Umang Dairies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Umang Dairies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Umang Dairies Ltd is ₹72.4 and ₹165.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Umang Dairies Ltd?

Umang Dairies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.31%, 3 Years at 13.95%, 1 Year at 33.60%, 6 Month at -9.85%, 3 Month at 6.34% and 1 Month at 20.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Umang Dairies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Umang Dairies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.61 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 25.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Umang Dairies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.