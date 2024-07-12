|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the purpose of AGM Intimation of Cut-Off date and period for e-voting in respect of 31st AGM scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 6th August 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Proceedings of 31st AGM of the Company held on 6th August 2024 Voting results including Scrutinizers Report enclosed of the 31st AGM held on 6th August 2024 Reappointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
