|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
247.92
244.76
245.28
209.35
yoy growth (%)
1.29
-0.21
17.16
10.77
Raw materials
-158.46
-157.86
-166.98
-151.4
As % of sales
63.91
64.49
68.07
72.32
Employee costs
-21.57
-23.01
-21.8
-15.07
As % of sales
8.7
9.4
8.89
7.2
Other costs
-54.28
-52.86
-43.53
-36.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.89
21.59
17.74
17.64
Operating profit
13.59
11.02
12.95
5.93
OPM
5.48
4.5
5.28
2.83
Depreciation
-4.78
-4.29
-3.58
-3.39
Interest expense
-3.74
-3.65
-3.73
-1.44
Other income
1.02
1
0.47
1.39
Profit before tax
6.09
4.06
6.1
2.48
Taxes
-1.99
-1.23
-0.83
-0.83
Tax rate
-32.71
-30.41
-13.65
-33.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.1
2.82
5.27
1.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.1
2.82
5.27
1.64
yoy growth (%)
44.88
-46.3
219.44
-78.01
NPM
1.65
1.15
2.14
0.78
