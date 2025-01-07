iifl-logo-icon 1
Umang Dairies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

102.91
(1.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

247.92

244.76

245.28

209.35

yoy growth (%)

1.29

-0.21

17.16

10.77

Raw materials

-158.46

-157.86

-166.98

-151.4

As % of sales

63.91

64.49

68.07

72.32

Employee costs

-21.57

-23.01

-21.8

-15.07

As % of sales

8.7

9.4

8.89

7.2

Other costs

-54.28

-52.86

-43.53

-36.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.89

21.59

17.74

17.64

Operating profit

13.59

11.02

12.95

5.93

OPM

5.48

4.5

5.28

2.83

Depreciation

-4.78

-4.29

-3.58

-3.39

Interest expense

-3.74

-3.65

-3.73

-1.44

Other income

1.02

1

0.47

1.39

Profit before tax

6.09

4.06

6.1

2.48

Taxes

-1.99

-1.23

-0.83

-0.83

Tax rate

-32.71

-30.41

-13.65

-33.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.1

2.82

5.27

1.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.1

2.82

5.27

1.64

yoy growth (%)

44.88

-46.3

219.44

-78.01

NPM

1.65

1.15

2.14

0.78

