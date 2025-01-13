Umang Dairies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.08
32.87
35.66
50.88
Net Worth
45.08
43.87
46.66
61.88
Minority Interest
Debt
44.35
56.53
55.85
38.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.34
11.6
11.6
11.53
Total Liabilities
100.77
112
114.11
111.98
Fixed Assets
71.69
75.4
79.11
81.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.08
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.48
9.15
8.12
2.67
Networking Capital
16.6
24.84
25.28
27.2
Inventories
33.16
74.08
52.73
63.61
Inventory Days
93.64
Sundry Debtors
8.51
6.17
10.95
15.01
Debtor Days
22.09
Other Current Assets
5.78
6.93
5.1
6.04
Sundry Creditors
-11.36
-30.83
-21.01
-24.49
Creditor Days
36.05
Other Current Liabilities
-19.49
-31.51
-22.49
-32.97
Cash
0.92
2.61
1.6
0.96
Total Assets
100.77
112
114.11
111.98
