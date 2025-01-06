iifl-logo-icon 1
Umang Dairies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

101.28
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Umang Dairies Ltd

Umang Dairies FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.09

4.06

6.1

2.48

Depreciation

-4.78

-4.29

-3.58

-3.39

Tax paid

-1.99

-1.23

-0.83

-0.83

Working capital

-2.04

-0.5

26.31

-5.9

Other operating items

Operating

-2.72

-1.97

27.99

-7.64

Capital expenditure

4.48

18.19

2.73

10.17

Free cash flow

1.75

16.21

30.73

2.52

Equity raised

94.77

87.1

73.77

52.21

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.88

2.36

28.07

6.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0.55

0

Net in cash

95.64

105.67

133.13

61.39

