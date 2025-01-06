Umang Dairies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.09
4.06
6.1
2.48
Depreciation
-4.78
-4.29
-3.58
-3.39
Tax paid
-1.99
-1.23
-0.83
-0.83
Working capital
-2.04
-0.5
26.31
-5.9
Other operating items
Operating
-2.72
-1.97
27.99
-7.64
Capital expenditure
4.48
18.19
2.73
10.17
Free cash flow
1.75
16.21
30.73
2.52
Equity raised
94.77
87.1
73.77
52.21
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.88
2.36
28.07
6.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0.55
0
Net in cash
95.64
105.67
133.13
61.39
